Concerns over the dangers of illegal e-scooters being ridden around Boston

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An e-scooter user in London, where they can be ridden in public legally under a rental scheme. Image: Getty images

The local police team is now reminding users that it is still illegal to ride electric scooters in public following complaints from members of the public.

Residents have reported seeing e-scooters speeding along pavements and riding on the ‘wrong side of the road’, with some motorists claiming they had to ‘swerve’ to avoid hitting them.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Others say they have witnessed children using them on busy main roads in the borough.

In a Facebook post, Boston Police wrote: “We're getting complaints from the community relating to people using e-scooters.

“They can't legally be used on pavements, roads or cycle paths.

“The only place they can legally be used in Lincolnshire is on private property.

“Please respect those around you and, if you own or use an e scooter, use it only on private land. The law may change but it hasn't yet.”

Some residents are now asking for an increased police presence in the town to deal with them.

Commenting via Facebook, Jane Goodman wrote: “We should have police wandering the streets as they are a liability to everyone.”

Keelie Gutteridge added: “A couple of weeks ago I saw two boys, no older than 11, both on the same e-scooter going down the main road in Sutterton. It’s a wonder they didn’t cause an accident.”

Lorna Reeson said: “I came over Sluice Bridge and he was coming towards me on the wrong side of the road. I had to swerve to miss him.”

While the public use of e-scooters is currently illegal, except in cities such as London where rental schemes are underway, the law could be about to change.

A new Transport Bill was announced earlier this year that will allow people to legally ride them on public roads in the UK.

Under the current trials, e-scooter riders must be over the age of 16 and have at least a provisional driving licence to use one.

Penalties for those who break the rules could include fines of £300 and up to six points on your driving license. The e-scooter could also be impounded.