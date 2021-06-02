Coningsby motorist in court after police abandon ‘100mph’ pursuit

Court news

Steven Michael March, 30, of Milson Close, Coningsby admitted dangerous driving and without a driving licence or insurance when he appeared at Boston Magistrates’ Court on June 1.

Prosecuting, Ben Payne said police officers saw March, who they knew was a disqualified driver, at 1.30pm on November 25 last year driving a Vauxhall Astra in Boston.

He said that when he failed to stop after they ‘blue lighted’ him, they pursued him as he drove at speeds up to 100mph, on the wrong side of the road and on pavements along Moorhouses Road, the B1183, the A155 and A153, Park Lane and Kings Manor when they abandoned the pursuit as it was too dangerous for the public.

He said police eventually found the car abandoned having crashed and CCTV images showed March leaving the vehicle with his passenger and making off.

There were no representations from March’s defence solicitor, and magistrates sent him for sentence at Lincoln Crown Court on a date to be arranged.