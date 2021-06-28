Controlled explosion carried out in Sturton by Stow after unknown substances found

A controlled explosion was carried out on the unknown substance in a nearby field by the EOD

On June 23, Lincolnshire Police had to evacuate homes in Queen Street, Sturton by Stow, after officers recovered a number of unknown substances.

This was following a search at a property in Queensway, Sturton by Stow, on June 22, when further items of concern were discovered.

As part of the investigation the EOD, bomb disposal team, attended and safely destroyed two of the substances in a nearby field.

Paul Atkinson, 50, of Queen Street, Sturton by Stow, has been charged with two offences of possessing explosive substances under the explosive substances Act 1883 and two offences of possessing a firearm under the Firearms Act 1968.

And Steven Shackleford, 30, of no fixed abode, has been charged with an offence of burglary and two charges of theft.

Both men appeared at Lincoln Magistrates Court on Saturday, June 26.

A further man, aged 40, has been released for handling stolen goods and released with no further action in respect of an arrest under the Explosive Act.

A third man has been arrested in connection with the investigation at Sturton by Stow.

Two men, aged 40 and 50, were initially arrested for handling stolen goods following the search in Queensway, Sturton by Stow.

A section of the B1241 was also closed and residents were advised to avoid the area.

Chief Inspector Phil Baker said: “The items found have been assessed and safely dealt with preventing any risk to the public.

“Our officers carried out a search of the property and found chemical substances.

"At this stage it is unclear what these substances are, and we are keeping an open mind.

"Samples have been sent off for examination.

“Our investigations are ongoing.”

If anyone has any information they feel can help assist with the police investigation, they can call Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote incident 289 of June 23.