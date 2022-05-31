Have you seen escaped prisoner Gary Butcher?

Gary Butcher, 55, is said by officers to have absconded from HMP North Sea Camp open prison in Freiston.

Butcher was reported missing just after 5.30am today (Tuesday May 31). He is currently serving a life sentence for aggravated burglary.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is described as a white male with a stocky build, with brown/grey hair and blue eyes. He has a swallow tattoo on his right arm and a “Phillip-Trina” tattoo on his left arm.

Police say he may have travelled to the Leicestershire area.