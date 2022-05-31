Convicted sex offender on the run from prison near Boston

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for help to find a convicted sex offender who has gone on the run from prison, near Boston

By Andy Hubbert
Tuesday, 31st May 2022, 4:10 pm
Updated Tuesday, 31st May 2022, 4:12 pm
Have you seen escaped prisoner Gary Butcher?
Gary Butcher, 55, is said by officers to have absconded from HMP North Sea Camp open prison in Freiston.

Butcher was reported missing just after 5.30am today (Tuesday May 31). He is currently serving a life sentence for aggravated burglary.

He is described as a white male with a stocky build, with brown/grey hair and blue eyes. He has a swallow tattoo on his right arm and a “Phillip-Trina” tattoo on his left arm.

Police say he may have travelled to the Leicestershire area.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Paul Coleman said: “If you have any information to his current whereabouts, please contact us immediately. If you do see him, please do not approach him and instead, call us on 101 quoting incident 37 of May 31 and if it’s an emergency, dial 999.”