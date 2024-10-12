Mark Preston, also known as Mark King.

Police are searching for 31 year old man believed to have links to the Horncastle, Spilsby, Mablethorpe, Louth and Leeds areas.

Mark Preston, who also goes by the name Mark King, is said to have breached his licence from prison, on which he was granted and released following a conviction of stalking causing serious alarm/ distress. Lincolnshire Police want to locate him to return him to prison as a result of the breach.

Officers are actively searching for him, but are asking for the public’s help to locate him as soon as possible.

He is described as white, with short brown facial hair and a medium build.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: “We know that the picture is slightly blurry but it is the best image we have.

“The public should not approach him but contact police on 999, quoting incident number 180 of October 11.

“We believe that there will be someone with information about his whereabouts and we would remind people that it is an offence to assist a suspected offender with the intention of preventing their arrest. If you are fearful of making a report, you can also share information anonymously via Crimestoppers.”

You can also share information via email at [email protected], quoting the same incident number, or give information to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/