Council leader criticises ‘astounding’ lack of police

Coun Sean Matthews. Photo Ldrs

The leader of Lincolnshire County Council has said our lack of police is ‘astounding’ – and that he fears our force is being ‘run into the ground’.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Sean Matthews (Reform UK) quipped that there are more police officers ‘per square mile’ in London than in the whole of Lincolnshire – and told a county council meeting on September 12 that he is in talks with the Home Office over the lack of money for the county’s force, the worst funded in the country.

The chief constable of the force, Paul Gibson, has said that he could have to cut up to 200 officers and up to 200 police staff in October if the police doesn’t receive additional government funding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Gibson has also warned that the force may have to issue a section 114 notice, declaring it effectively bankrupt, if it doesn’t receive more money.

Conservative MPs have recently written a joint letter to the Home Office calling for a review into the funding for Lincolnshire Police.

Dr Caroline Johnson (Sleaford and North Hykeham), Sir Edward Leigh (Gainsborough and West Lindsey), Gareth Davies (Grantham and Bourne), and Sir John Hayes (South Holland and the Deepings) are currently in talks with the Home Office over the looming threat of cuts.

Coun Matthews said: “I’m very supportive of the police, having been an officer myself.”

He added: “The police are run to the ground here. I will continue to fight and support the county council in trying to get more funding for Lincolnshire.”