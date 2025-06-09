Cllr Sean Matthews (Reform), leader of Lincolnshire County Council. Photo: LCC

The leader of Lincolnshire County Council said he finds it hard to believe how few police officers are on the beat in the county.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The force, which is among the worst funded in the country, is “staring down the barrel” of potential severe job cuts later this year.

Lincolnshire currently has 1,186 officers, which the chief constable says is 300 short of the ideal number.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New Reform leader Councillor Sean Matthews, who served in the Metropolitan Police for 26 years, has joined the committee which scrutinises the force’s leaders.

Lincolnshire Police Headquarters in Nettleham Credit: LDRS

At the first meeting on Friday (June 6), he expressed disbelief at their financial situation.

“The idea of only 1,000 officers is ridiculous. For that matter, having 1,500 for a county of this size is ridiculous,” he said.

“I’ve policed events in London which required more than that, and that’s the entire police force here.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lincolnshire Police received funding for recruitment in September after the last round had to be cancelled at the eleventh hour.

Paul Gibson (Pic: OPFCC)

However, a financial deadline in the autumn means the force could have to start consultation on cuts of 200 officers, as well as 200 police staff such as PCSOs.

The meeting heard frustrations that the force lacked the money to make improvements demanded by inspectors.

His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary found the force was inadequate in four of eight areas, which Cllr Matthews described as “dreadful”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police and Crime Commissioner Marc Jones (Con) said: “How are we supposed to drive improvements while planning to dismantle the organisation? It’s like Alice in Wonderland.

“We are staring down the barrel.

“If the Home Office hadn’t given us £5m last month, then consultations would already have started – but the same cliff edge is approaching in October.”

He added that the town of Grimsby, which is under neighbouring Humberside Police, has more neighbourhood police than the entirety of Lincolnshire.

Chief Constable Paul Gibson said the force was existing “hand to mouth” with limited ability to make improvements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our financial situation isn’t a ‘Get Out Of Jail Free’ card, but it has a massive impact,” he told the committee.

“I am confident that [the problems identified] are fixable, although there’s a ceiling without more funding.”

Lincolnshire Police is currently in special measures known as ‘enhanced monitoring’.

The main causes for concern identified by the HMIC are:

It doesn’t respond to calls within its target times

It needs to improve its investigations to ensure victims get the necessary support

It must ensure it’s able to manage the risks posed by sex offender

It isn’t able to respond to demand

It doesn’t have strategic plans in place.