Council warns of fraudsters doing the rounds with parking penalty scam

People are warned to beware of a parking scam doing the rounds.

A scam trying to get money fraudulently via text messages about parking fines is doing the rounds in Lincolnshire.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Starting with words along the lines of ‘Parking Penalty Charge Notice’ text messages are being sent out claiming that an outstanding parking ticket is due to be paid, according to the county council.

It warns of an increase of 50 per cent to pay if the PCN fine is not paid within 28 days, and that the receiver of the text will be prosecuted and may also face court costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council says this text message is “nonsense”. If you, or anyone you know, is sent one of these messages you are advised to ignore it, as any parking charges are to be paid, or contested via the details on the back of the actual ticket itself.

Council officials advise not to try to resolve a parking issue, or pay a PCN charge, via any other route. You will not be contacted by text message regarding a PCN charge in this way - ever.

LCC Parking Manager Matt Jones said: “This scam is trying to get money out of anyone it can, regardless of whether or not they have had a PCN filed about their parking. It is working on a fear of prosecution and payment and is entirely false. I would strongly advise everyone to ignore it.

“Any genuine parking charge can either be paid, or contested, through the channels that are clearly laid out on the back of the parking notice itself. There will bever be any sort of text message issued about payment of a PCN charge in this way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would suggest that anyone who receives a text message like this takes a screen grab, including the phone number it is sent from, and sends it to Action Fraud as soon as possible.”

To get in touch with Action Fraud go to: actionfraud.police.uk or call 0300 123 2040.