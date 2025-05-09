Counterfeit cigarettes and tobacco seized and an illegal worker identified in raids on shops.

The force says its Coastal Neighbourhood Policing and Licensing Teams carried out the joint operation with Trading Standards in Mablethorpe and Sutton-on-Sea on Wednesday April 30.

In a statement, Lincolnshire Police said at The Victoria Road Store, on Victoria Road, Mablethorpe, a man was found to be illegally working in the shop. Immigration officers were asked to follow up on this matter. A large quantity of counterfeit cigarettes and tobacco was also said to be found in a holdall in a back room and was subsequently seized by Trading Standards.

Mablethorpe’s Neighbourhood Policing Team Sergeant Katie Moore, said: “Information provided by members of the community continues to play a vital role in disrupting such criminality. If you know of someone selling Illicit tobacco products, vapes, or selling to minors, please report it via 101, or anonymously via CrimeStoppers.”