Illegal cigarettes found in a bag under a sink. Photo: Lincs PoliceIllegal cigarettes found in a bag under a sink. Photo: Lincs Police
Illegal cigarettes found in a bag under a sink. Photo: Lincs Police

Counterfeit cigarettes and tobacco seized and an illegal worker identified in raids on shops.

Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert

News Editor

Published 9th May 2025, 09:42 BST
Police and licensing teams have carried out joint raids on five shops and food outlets with Lincolnshire County Council’s Trading Standards officers to check for illegal workers or goods on the premises.

The force says its Coastal Neighbourhood Policing and Licensing Teams carried out the joint operation with Trading Standards in Mablethorpe and Sutton-on-Sea on Wednesday April 30.

In a statement, Lincolnshire Police said at The Victoria Road Store, on Victoria Road, Mablethorpe, a man was found to be illegally working in the shop. Immigration officers were asked to follow up on this matter. A large quantity of counterfeit cigarettes and tobacco was also said to be found in a holdall in a back room and was subsequently seized by Trading Standards.

Mablethorpe’s Neighbourhood Policing Team Sergeant Katie Moore, said: “Information provided by members of the community continues to play a vital role in disrupting such criminality. If you know of someone selling Illicit tobacco products, vapes, or selling to minors, please report it via 101, or anonymously via CrimeStoppers.”

The bag of illegal cigarettes found under a sink. Photo: Lincs Police

1. mlop-14-05-25-mablethorpe-the-victoria-store-CEN.jpeg

The bag of illegal cigarettes found under a sink. Photo: Lincs Police Photo: Lincs Police

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice