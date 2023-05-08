COUR RESULTS: Latest Boston-area court results

Here is our latest register of cases with a connection to the Boston area completed at Lincolnshire’s magistrates’ courts ...

Boston Magistrates Court

ASSAULT:

Margaret Taylor, 32, of Church Close, Wrangle. At Boston, on November 20, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police constable, acting in the exercise of their functions as such a worker by beating them – four counts, three at Boston Pilgrim Hospital. For each offence, committed to prison for six weeks, suspended for 12 months, with terms running concurrent to each other. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 30 days. Alcohol Treatment Requirement (non-residential) – period of treatment: six months. For each offence, £50 compensation to pay. At Boston Pilgrim Hospital, on December 19, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour in a public place. No separate penalty. At Boston, on February 20, committed assault, thereby occasioning actual bodily harm. Committed to prison for nine weeks, suspended for 12 months, as a consecutive term. Total custodial period: 15 weeks. Conditions, as above.

FEAR OF VIOLENCE:

Grant Bourner, 30, of Main Road, New Bolingbroke. At Louth, between March 3 and 10, caused a person to fear that violence would be used against them by their course of conduct which they knew or ought to have known would cause fear of violence to that person on each occasion, in that they left 30 voicemails in which there were threats to that person. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 30 days. Alcohol Abstinence and Monitoring Requirement – numbers of days to abstain from consuming alcohol: 30 days. Restraining Order made. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge. At Louth, on or about March 4, committed assault by beating. Community Order made, as above. At Louth, on or about March 4, damaged two doors belonging to someone other than themselves to the value of £150, with intent or through recklessness. £150 compensation to pay. Community Order made, as above.

HAND-HELD MOBILE TELEPHONE:

Darren Andrew, 34, of Days Lane, Donington. At the Sutterton roundabout, on the A17, on September 30, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone. £130 fine. £52 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Disqualified from driving for 14 days due to repeat offending – disqualification reduced due to mitigating circumstances. Driving record endorsed with six points.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT:

Rebecca Ainsworth, 41, of Fenside Road, Boston. At Boston, in Robin Hoods Walk, on October 9, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty.

Florin Andrei, 41, of Middlecott Close, Boston. At Boston, in Middlecott Close, on January 29, used a vehicle without insurance. £392 fine. £156 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty.

Dimchev Panayot, 36, of Orchard Street, Balby, Doncaster. At Boston, in South Square, on October 24, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Ilie Prundaru, 22, of Lewis Street, Lincoln. At Boston, in Hessle Drive, on October 19, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Petar Andonov, 47, of Mafeking Terrace, Boston. At Boston, in Market Place, on August 26, used a vehicle without a test certificate. £128 fine. £51 victim surcharge. £110 costs.

Mark Carroll, 26, of New Road, Spalding. At Boston, in West End Road, on September 18, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Viorel Lucan, 39, of Red Lion Street, Boston. At Boston, in Broadfield Street, on September 23, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Petar Dondukov, 31, of London Road, Spalding. At Boston, in Field Street, on December 26, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Ross Elleray, 28, of Hobhole Bank, Fishtoft. At Wrangle, in Main Road, on November 10, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £352 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £220 fine. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Claudiu-Valentin Iliuta, 34, of Chaucer Street, Mansfield, Nottinghamshire. At Fosdyke, in Main Road, on November 30, used a vehicle without insurance. £220 fine. Driving record endorsed. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £660 fine. £352 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points.

