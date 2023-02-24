Court hearing into the alleged murder of Lilia Valutyte in Boston is adjourned until April

The case was listed before a judge today (Friday).

Deividas Skebas pictured leaving Lincoln Crown Court in August last year.

The case of a man charged with murdering nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte in Boston has been adjourned until April

Lilia was found with a stab wound to her chest in Fountain Lane, on July 28 last year.

Lithuanian national Deividas Skebas, 22, was charged with her murder and his case was today (Friday) listed before Judge Simon Hirst at Lincoln Crown Court for a pre-trial hearing.

His case was provisionally listed for a two day hearing at Lincoln Crown Court on February 28.

However Judge Hirst today vacated that hearing date and listed the case for a mention hearing at Lincoln Crown Court on April 17.

Skebas, who is currently remanded into custody, did not appear in court for the hearing and was represented by barrister Andrew Campbell Tiech KC and his junior John McNally.

The Crown Prosecution Service were represented by Christopher Donellan KC.

Lilia suffered the stab wound as she played in the street in broad daylight with her sister.

Footage showed her playing hula-hoop with her younger sibling minutes before the alleged attack at 6.20pm on Thursday, July 28.

An inquest in Lincoln heard that Harry Potter fan Lilia died from a stab wound to the chest.

