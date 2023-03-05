A court has looked kindly on a woman from Skegness who soon breached a ten-year disqualification for looking after animals.

Court Reporter

Magistrates in Boston on Wednesday heard that April Foulds had virtually been forced to keep two cats at her home, just seven months after the long ban started.

The 31-year-old, of Drummond Road, was given the disqualification in December 2021 after being convicted of failing to take reasonable steps to meet the basic needs of animals.

Prosecutor Lottie Tyler said on August 24 last year police attended Foulds’ home address after a tip-off.

“Officers were unable to gain entry. They saw two cats that didn’t look malnourished,” she said.

The cats were seized by the RSPCA on September 14.

Foulds, who admitting breaching the disqualification, said in interview that they had been bought by her then partner whom she lived with at the time.

Mike Alexander, mitigating, said his client had had some personal issues and an alcohol problem.

“[The former boyfriend] was responsible for getting the cats, despite her having the ban.

“He insisted they would be good for her mental health.

“He didn’t look after the cats and let her look after them. The cats were looked after but it was a situation effectively forced upon her.”

He added: “In the circumstances that she explained to me I don’t think she has a great culpability.”

Foulds was given an 18-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £121 in costs and victim surcharge.