Court News: Boston driver given jail time and ban for ‘out of control’ driving

Court news

Viktor Gorshanov, of James Street, who admitted driving with excess alcohol and failing to stop after an accident.

Mr Gorshanov was said to have been driving his Audi car at 8am on December 21 when he collided with a Vauxhall Astra at the Grand Sluice Railway Bridge, causing damage, but failed to stop.

Prosecuting, Shelley Wilson said a second collision took place further down the road in Fydell Street, when it was said he appeared to be driving ‘at speed’ and ‘out of control’ and the car swerved across the road, mounted the pavement and then came back onto the road and crashed into the front of a van.

Ms Winter said police attended and Gorshanov gave a positive breath test and he was arrested, giving a sample of 150 microgrammes of alcohol in his breath, the legal limit being 35.

Ms Wilson said Gorshanov had an expired driving licence and no insurance and had previous convictions for driving with excess alcohol in 2007 and 2016.

She said that when interviewed by the police, he admitted drinking a half bottle of whisky but had had to go out to take his car for its MOT test.

Mitigating, Helen Coney said Gorshanov did not know how or why he had crashed but admitted he had been drunk and ‘clearly had issues with alcohol.’

After a report from the Probation Service, the magistrates told Gorshanov he had shown a ‘lack of respect for the driving laws’ and that it was ‘only luck’ he or someone else wasn’t killed.