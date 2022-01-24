Court News: Boston man admitted being drunk and disorderly

Court

Miroslaw Bacia, 43, of York Street, admitted being drunk and disorderly and two charges of assaulting police officers when he appeared before District Judge Peter Veits sitting at Boston Magistrates Court.

Prosecuting, Marie Stace said police officers were called to the Hubberts Bridge Community Centre at Langrick Road on November 27 following reports of fighting at a private party.

She said officers asked Bacia for his name and address but he refused and fought with a female officer, knocking her to the ground and causing bruising.

She said he had to be pepper sprayed and even as he was being placed in a van he kicked another officer in the chest. When he was interviewed, he said he could not remember anything and apologised to the officers, she said.

Mitigating, Michael Alexander said trouble between the partygoers had been fairly quickly resolved but when police arrived he refused to give them his details, which he was unable to explain.

He said Bacia had lived in the UK for 13 years and had never been in trouble before.

Judge Veits said ‘being drunk is no excuse’ and that a ‘serious assault on two police officers’ merited a custodial sentence.