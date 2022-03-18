Court News: Lincolnshire van driver in ‘unprovoked assault’

Court news

Graham Nicholls, 40, of Park Avenue, Sutterton, who admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm, was said to have attacked the man in Pinchbeck Road, Spalding at 11.15am on September 29.

Prosecuting at Boston Magistrates Court, Marie Stace said Nicholls was in a van and started shouting at Mr Jevenijs Nikulins, who was trying to cross the road, but Mr Nikulins tried to indicate to him that he didn’t understand him. She said Nicholls then parked his van, came back to Mr Nikulins and swore at him, asking him ‘why he was looking at him,’ before turning round and hitting him four or five times on the head, knocking him to the ground which necessitated five stitches in his ear.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Stace said Nicholls then walked off and drove away but an eye witness had recorded the incident on his phone and the police were able to trace his van.

She said Nicholls told the police he thought the man had been ‘goading him’.

Mitigating, Tony Davies said Nicholls had stopped taking medication for depression which had made him aggressive and violent for the first time in his life.He said Nicholls claimed the victim had sworn at him and that he only hit him once.

District Judge Peter Veits said it had been a ‘very unprovoked assault’ but it did appear to be a ‘one-off.’