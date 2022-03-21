Court news: Man admits stealing two bikes and a panini sandwich

Magistrates court

Marcus Widdop of Burgess Close, who admitted the thefts as well as the theft of a panini and a littering offence, was said to have been found in possession of the newly-sprayed bicycles, together worth £560, less than three hours after they had been stolen on January 5.

Marie Stace, prosecuting, said that on January 20, he also stole a panini from Cafe Nero in Boston and threw the wrapper down on the ground.

At the hearing on March 16, Ms Stace told the court that on December 17 last year Widdop had been given a two year suspended prison sentence for supplying drugs and so he was in breach of that.

Mitigating, Iona Hannahan said that ‘clearly the offences had been committed during the suspended sentence order period’ but that these offences were quite different.

She said they were committed ‘out of absolute stupidity’ and ‘were not planned’ and that he was ‘easily led’.