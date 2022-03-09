Court news: Man admits threatening to smash windows at his mum’s house

Court news

Carl William Pagden, 55, of Monteith Crescent, had admitted threatening damage to property when he appeared at Boston Magistrates’ Court two days after the incident on February 17, and was appearing for sentence on March 1 following a report from the Probation Service.

Prosecuting, Dale Brownless said Pagden’s mother had told him he was no longer welcome to live with her as she could not accept his behaviour.

He said Pagden later returned to her home where he knocked on a window and threatened to smash it.

Mr Brownless added that Pagden had a long list of convictions, mainly for drunkenness.

Mitigating, Vicky Clayton said his mother still wanted him to live with her as long as he had treatment for his alcohol issues.

She said that Pagden had been drinking alcohol since the age of 15 and had undergone treatment but was unable to stick with it, but he was attempting to reduce the time he was drinking every day and to stop at a certain time.

Pagden was ordered to undertake 15 rehabilitation days and a six month alcohol treatment programme.