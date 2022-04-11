Court news: Man attacked his partner with a knife and pillow

Court news

Matthew John Knowles, 35, now of Brand End Road, Butterwick, had admitted assaulting his former partner, Nichola Moore, by beating at their then home in Boston in February last year.

He appeared at Boston Magistrates’ Court on March 29 for sentencing following a report from the Probation Service.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kate Minihane, prosecuting, said that on February 3 2021, Knowles had assaulted Ms Moore during an incident in which he had wielded a kitchen knife, forcing her to lock herself in the toilet, and then using a pillow as if to suffocate her.

She said the couple had been together three years but it had ‘gone downhill’ since Ms Moore became pregnant in 2021 and he had starting drinking heavily.

She said that, when he was arrested, he suggested to police that injuries he had caused, could have been caused by Ms Moore’s dog.

She said the victim had written that she ‘really thought he was going to kill me’ and had since had to have counselling.

Mitigating, Saleem Khan said that the pre-sentence report suggested he was not taking full responsibility for his actions but that that was not the case.

He said Knowles ‘did not express himself as well as he could’ and that he was ‘thoroughly ashamed of his actions throughout’.

Mr Khan said Knowles had ‘learned his lesson’ and ‘does not want a repeat’.

The magistrates told Knowles it had been ‘his intention to cause fear in a prolonged attack’.

They sentenced him to five months custody, suspended for two years.

He was also ordered to attend a ‘building better relationships’ course and 10 rehabilitation days and to pay a total of £428 in court costs and charges.