COURT NEWS: Man broke restraining order with partner after she said it had been revoked

Court news

Gabriel Constantin, 41, of Tower Street, who admitted the offence, had been made subject to a community order and a restraining order in August last year, following a conviction of assault against his then partner Lorraine Lyons.

However, in September, Ms Lyons complained to the police that he had assaulted her again while they had been staying together at the Cherry Tree Holiday Centre in Skegness, in breach of the restraining order.

Boston Magistrates heard that Constantin was subsequently acquitted of assault at his trial but was convicted of breaching the restraining order and the case was adjourned for sentence and a report from the Probation Service.

Mitigating, Beris Brickles said the two had been in a relationship for some time and that both parties had ‘a serious alcohol issue’ and that following the issue of the restraining order, Ms Lyons had made a ‘conscious effort to search him out’.

He said she found him lying on a bench and told him the restraining order had been revoked and as a result he agreed to get back together with her and they went to the chalet park. He said Constantin was now in a new relationship and the one with Ms Lyon was over.

The magistrates said it was positive he had complied with the community order imposed last August and they understood there was a reason why he had breached the order.