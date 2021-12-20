Court news: Man who crashed car into several vehicles admits drink driving

Court news

Tadas Linkevicius, 42, of Granville Street, admitted driving with excess alcohol when he appeared before Boston Magistrates Court on December 15.

The court heard that at 4.45pm on November 16, Linkevicius had crashed into the back of a car in Granville Street, pushing it into a moped and then into another car in front of that.

He was then seen to get out of his car, shouting and swearing, before he got back into his Vauxhall and driving off.

An hour later, he returned to the scene when he mounted the kerb in his car and offered the owner of the moped and one of the cars, £500 for the damage on condition he didn’t tell the police, but when the man refused the offer, Linkevicius got back into his car and drove off to his own home, also in Granville Street.

Police were again called and went to Linkevicius’ home where he was arrested, providing a reading of 123 microgrammes of alcohol in his breath, the legal limit being 35.

Mitigating, Philippa Chatterton said Linkevicius had spent the day drinking and sleeping and had gone to the shop when he woke up.

She said he worked in Sleaford but would retain his employment despite his inevitable driving ban.

After hearing from the Probation Service, the magistrates sentenced Linkevicius to four months in prison but suspended it for a year.

They also ordered him to undertake 200 hours of unpaid work for the community and banned him from driving for 30 months, although they offered him the drink drivers’ rehabilitation course which will reduce the length of the ban by 30 weeks.