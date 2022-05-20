Boston Court House.

Adam Bolland, 31, of Norfolk Street, admitted vehicle interference and theft when he appeared at the town's magistrates court.

Shelley Wilson, prosecuting, said Bolland stole the pedal cycle after its owner left it outside a cafe in Emery Lane at 7pm on May 2 while he went in to get food.

She said that 24 hours later, Bolland was caught by a car owner attempting to gain access to his Audi car in Tower Street while attempting to steal from it.

She said Bolland had the stolen bicycle with him and he was arrested.

Ms Wilson said Bolland had 76 previous convictions, 41 of them theft related, and had been given a 15 months prison sentence suspended for a year in March 2020.

Mitigating, Rebecca Freitas said Bolland had been drunk at the time and had little recollection of what had happened, but she pointed out that he had only two convictions since 2017 and seemed to have fallen back into offending after moving to Boston and not receiving any medication for his mental health conditions.

However, she said he had referred himself to We Are With You for help with his alcohol issues and was now abstaining from alcohol and seeing a counsellor.