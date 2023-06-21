Court Report: Boston drink driver caused police car to swerve to avoid collision

A drink-driver revealed himself by choosing the wrong moment to pull out of a parking space in Boston.

Boston Magistrates Court

A police car was forced to swerve to avoid colliding with the Citroen C5 being driven by Valentin Muntean.

The 52-year-old was subsequently breath-tested and arrested, Boston Magistrates’ Court heard on Wednesday.

In custody he blew 41 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit being 35.

Prosecutor Alison McIlroy said Muntean was apologetic in interview.

“He said ‘sorry, I didn’t see you’.

“He admitted to having drunk beer before driving that day,” she added.

Muntean pleaded guilty to drink-driving in Trinity Street at 8.30pm on May 29.

In mitigation, he said the mandatory driving ban would be “very bad” for him and his family.

“I was an idiot,” the defendant added.

His one-year disqualification can be cut with completion of a drink-driver rehabilitation course.