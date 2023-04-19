Court Report: Boston man spat in police officer's face before claiming he had HIV

​A policeman was twice spat in the face as he dealt with an arrested Boston man.

Boston Magistrates' Court.

Anthony James was sentenced to 100 hours of unpaid work for the offence but magistrates made no order for compensation to the male PC.

James, 27, was also given a six-month alcohol treatment requirement and 15 days rehabilitation as part of an 18-month community order.

Boston Magistrates’ Court heard on Wednesday that the officer was one of several dealing with a row between James and a group of youths near the town’s police station. James was repeatedly swearing as he tried to push past the police to get to the youths, said prosecutor Shelley Wilson. The defendant, who lived in a flat near the station in Lincoln Lane, was arrested for being drunk and disorderly. Miss Wilson said James claimed he had HIV and Hepatitis C and told the officer: “You’re dead if I see you in the street.” The defendant also said he knew what car the officer drove and where he lived.

After being put in a cell by a group of officers, James sprang up and spat in the PC’s face. He was further arrested for assaulting an emergency worker. After the defendant had his clothes removed for his own safety, he again spat in the same PC’s face.

James pleaded guilty to both offences and admitting breaching a conditional discharge from February for being drunk and disorderly.

