Court Report: Boston man who suffered a seizure following drugs misuse admits possessing 'Mamba'

A court has heard that a Boston man was 'completely out of it' when police attended his home after he suffered a seizure following drugs misuse.

Boston Magistrates Court

Ryan Roland-Shrubb, 24, of Brothertoft Court admitted possessing the drug Mamba when he appeared before District Judge Peter Veits sitting at the town’s magistrates court on December 14.

Prosecuting, Paul Woods said that police went to his home on January 17 this year following a call that he was suffering from drug induced mental issues and while they were there he produced a bag containing 46 grams of Mamba.

Mitigating, Roger Lowther said that in January, Roland-Shrubb was 'ingesting anything he could get his hands on'.

He said that when the police arrived he was 'completely out of it' and had tried to eat a cannabis joint and had assaulted the officers, for which he had been given a community order with rehabilitation days in February.

Mr Lowther said that Roland-Shrubb was now drug and alcohol free.

Judge Veits warned Roland-Shrubb that 'people die from buying rubbish straight off the streets'.

“The dealers don't care what they sell you,” he told Roland-Shrubb.