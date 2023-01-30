Residents in Boston were awoken by the sound of a drink-driver crashing into four parked cars.

Boston Magistrates Court.

Town magistrates heard on Wednesday that Ilie Deiac’s Audi A6 collided with the vehicles in Freiston Road at about 12.40am on November 30 last year.

Prosecutor Shelley Wilson said: “One of the vehicle’s owners was awoken by the loud crash and came outside.

“The defendant spoke to the owner and accepted that he had been the driver of the car which crashed into the vehicles.”

Police attended and arrested Deiac when he failed a roadside test.

They took him to hospital to be checked over and a blood sample was taken.

It showed a reading of 107 milligrams of alcohol per 80 millilitres of blood; the legal limit is 80.

In police interview, Deiac, 32, of Hartley Street, Boston, said he had been driving home because he had work at 4am.

He’d drunk 100ml of pálinka between 1pm and 2pm the previous day and a beer just before driving.

“He asked for his details to be passed to the owners of the vehicles so he could pay for the damage,” added Miss Wilson, who said Deiac had told police he was “very remorseful”.

Solicitor Phillipa Chatterton, mitigating, said the crash happened after her client dropped a lit cigarette and leant down to retrieve it.

Dieac, who pleaded guilty to drink-driving and had a similar conviction from May 2019, was banned for three years.