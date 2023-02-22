Court Report: Drunken teen spat at police officer and attempted to bite another at Boston hospital

Thomas Gaskell was handed a suspended jail sentence for the assaults in the A&E department at Boston’s Pilgrim Hospital.
He used racist language towards a female doctor and tried to urinate in a treatment room during the ugly scenes, town magistrates heard on Wednesday last week.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The holidaymaker had been diverted there after being arrested and showing signs of needing urgent treatment while en-route to Skegness Police Station.
The 19-year-old, of Blissett Road, Leicester, pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting an emergency worker on August 18 last year.
Shabbir Issat, mitigating, said his client was “truly sorry” for his actions.
“He has very little recollection of the incident.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"He had been on holiday and was drinking at the caravan with family members,” added Mr Issat.
“When I went through the paperwork with him, he was totally mortified by his actions.”
Gaskell was given four months’ custody for the spitting assault and two months for the attempted bite, both to run concurrently and suspended for one year.
He was ordered to pay compensation of £400 to PC Charlotte McMillan and £100 to PC Adam Mason.