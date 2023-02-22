Court Report: Drunken teen spat at police officer and attempted to bite another at Boston hospital

A Lincolnshire police officer was spat at in the face and another received an attempted bite by a drunken teenager they had taken to hospital.

Pilgrim Hospital, Boston.

Thomas Gaskell was handed a suspended jail sentence for the assaults in the A&E department at Boston’s Pilgrim Hospital.

He used racist language towards a female doctor and tried to urinate in a treatment room during the ugly scenes, town magistrates heard on Wednesday last week.

The holidaymaker had been diverted there after being arrested and showing signs of needing urgent treatment while en-route to Skegness Police Station.

The 19-year-old, of Blissett Road, Leicester, pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting an emergency worker on August 18 last year.

Shabbir Issat, mitigating, said his client was “truly sorry” for his actions.

“He has very little recollection of the incident.

"He had been on holiday and was drinking at the caravan with family members,” added Mr Issat.

“When I went through the paperwork with him, he was totally mortified by his actions.”

Gaskell was given four months’ custody for the spitting assault and two months for the attempted bite, both to run concurrently and suspended for one year.