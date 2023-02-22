Court Report: Homeless man in altercation outside Boston Police Station

​A homeless man chose the wrong place to start an argument - outside Boston Police Station.

Boston Magistrates Court.

​Anthony James, 27, was drunk when he started shouting and swearing at another man, town magistrates heard on Wednesday.

Police officers in the Lincoln Lane station heard the commotion and went outside, said prosecutor Lottie Tyler.

“He was making a number of threats [to the other male]. Police made repeated efforts to calm him down,” added Miss Tyler.

“He said he wanted to be arrested as he was homeless.”

The court was told police pushed him away when he went towards the other man, which made him even more angry.

He was the arrested for being drunk and disorderly in public and pleaded guilty to the offence in court.

James, who now lives in a hostel in Lincoln Lane, offered no mitigation.