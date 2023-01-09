Adam Watkin appeared at the town’s court on Wednesday to plead guilty to possession of the class B drug in London Road on December 7 last year.
It was his fourth conviction for the offence in two years.
Watkin had been stopped and searched after police in a marked vehicle spotted what they believed was a drug deal.
The 23-year-old defendant said in mitigation: “I’ve smoked weed for nearly ten years. I’ve got no intention of not smoking it.
“It helps me with my joint pain because I have a condition I was born with.
“Police have stopped me for about £3 worth. It’s cost more in paperwork and me coming to court.”
Watkin was fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £32 victim surcharge.