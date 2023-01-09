A homeless Boston man charged with having £3 worth of cannabis told magistrates that he has no intention to stop using the drug.

Boston Magistrates Court.

Adam Watkin appeared at the town’s court on Wednesday to plead guilty to possession of the class B drug in London Road on December 7 last year.

It was his fourth conviction for the offence in two years.

Watkin had been stopped and searched after police in a marked vehicle spotted what they believed was a drug deal.

The 23-year-old defendant said in mitigation: “I’ve smoked weed for nearly ten years. I’ve got no intention of not smoking it.

“It helps me with my joint pain because I have a condition I was born with.

“Police have stopped me for about £3 worth. It’s cost more in paperwork and me coming to court.”

