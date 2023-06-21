Court Report: Man who did an 'Eric Morecambe-style' chubby cheeks grab on policeman is fined

A man who did an Eric Morecambe-style chubby cheeks grab on a police officer is £785 worse off.

Boston Magistrates Court

​Sonny Rose was fined £500 for the drunken act on the policeman and ordered to pay £285 in court costs and victim surcharge.

Part of late comedian Mr Morecambe’s act was a playful grab of partner Ernie Wise’s cheeks with both hands.

At Boston Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, solicitor Phillipa Chatterton said Rose’s behaviour was “jovial” and not malicious.

“It was in good spirits,” she said. “Very much on the basis of what Eric Morecambe used to do to his partner.”

The court heard that the PC, who was helping in the search for a missing child at the time, did not see the funny side.

“He said ‘keep your f***ing hands to yourself’” added Miss Chatterton. “It was a fleeting and non-malicious but inappropriate manner from my client, who was told to go away in no uncertain terms – and understandably so.”

The incident happened in Taverner Road, Boston, on July 18 last year.

The bench and Miss Chatterton both queried why such a straightforward matter had taken almost a year to come to court but prosecutor Shelley Wilson was unable to explain why.

Miss Wilson said Rose emerged from the front garden of a property and walked over to the officer’s patrol car while clearly intoxicated and holding a bottle of beer.

Rose was “mumbling about looking for someone”.

Miss Wilson said the officer, who was double crewed, tried to move forward a few times before Rose reached through the driver’s side window and grabbed a cheek.

The PC told his colleague that Rose, of Robin Hoods Walk, had “pinched” his face.

Noting that there were multiple drunk people in the garden, the officer decided to return later to arrest Rose, who gave a no comment interview.

In court he pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker.