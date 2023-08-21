Court Report: Manager of KFC branch in Lincolnshire admits stealing £8,200

Money was taken from the KFC branch, in Skegness, Image: Google

​Michelle Bland, of Toot Lane, Fishtoft, was clearly seen on CCTV pocketing the cash on several occasions over an 11-day period in April.

Boston Magistrates’ Court was told on Wednesday that the money was used for a gambling habit and to pay off debts.

Alison McIlroy, prosecuting, said that Bland had responsibility for handling cash at the Skegness branch.

The first offence came to light when she made an entry on the record system for £1,420 but put £420 in the cash bag and the other £1,000 in her pocket.

Four days later, on April 8, she took a cash bag with £2,160.

And on four further occasions before April 15 she was seen to pocket £1,590, £1,550, £1,270 and £630.

“All of these thefts were captured on CCTV and that’s how these offences came to light,” said the prosecutor.

In police interview, Bland, aged 44, admitted the thefts and said she had started gambling after losing her mother last year.

The cash had been deposited into a Barclays account and used for gambling and to pay off credit cards.

In mitigation, solicitor Vicky Clayton claimed KFC had become aware of till discrepancies on April 12 and had CCTV evidence but did not act straight away.

She added: “In my submission, KFC were already aware and subsequent thefts took place amounting to £4,410.

“These could have been avoided had KFC taken a much more pro-active approach.”

The thefts were described as “unsophisticated” and Bland knew of the CCTV cameras and that she wouldn’t get away with the offences for long.

Miss Clayton added that her client had found other work since quitting KFC but would be likely to lose that employment due to reporting of the case.

Bland pleaded guilty to theft by employee.

She was ordered to pay compensation of £8,200 to KFC and costs of £85.