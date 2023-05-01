A motorist who collided with a moped while drink-driving has been banned for 22 months and ordered to do unpaid work.

Boston Magistrates Court

Vauxhall Astra driver Richard Norris, 33, turned into a junction in Kirton, across the path of his friend Travis Lyall. It happened on April 13, 2022, in London Road.

On Wednesday, last week, Norris appeared at Boston Magistrates’ Court for sentencing having been convicted at earlier hearings of driving with excess alcohol, driving without due care and attention and failing to report an accident.

He had denied drink-driving – claiming being twice the limit was due to post-driving consumption – but was found guilty on March 10.

Prosecutor Paul Wood told the sentencing hearing: “The collision caused damage to the moped and the rider was knocked off. Witnesses appreciated that [Norris] was drunk. He was said to be keen that the police shouldn’t come along and he eventually left the scene.”

Norris was later arrested at his home in Hardwick Estate, Kirton.

Beris Brickles, mitigating, said his client felt the moped rider could’ve done more to avoid the collision but was sorry it happened.

He added Norris had not reported the collision because the victim was his friend and he expected to sort things out with him when he returned from a hospital check-up.

Norris was ordered to complete 80 hours’ unpaid work as part of a 12-month community order which includes 15 days of rehabilitation requirements.

