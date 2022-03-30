Court report: Over the limit driver caused collision at junction

Court news

Jim Morris, 50, of Clover Farm, Main Road, Langrick admitted driving with excess alcohol when he appeared at Boston Magistrates Court.

Prosecuting, Paul Wood said that at 10.50pm on February 19 Morris was driving a Suzuki Grand Vitara when he pulled out into the main B1192 at Langrick and collided with another car.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said police attended and Morris was heard to admit he was ‘over the limit’ to the other driver and he was arrested following a positive breath test, with a later reading of 100 microgrammes of alcohol in his breath, the legal limit being 35.

Morris, who was not represented, told the court he had ‘no recollection’ of telling anyone he was over the limit.

He said: “I yawned and rolled over the junction just enough. It was clearly my fault and I was over the limit.”