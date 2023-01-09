A woman who tried to punch a milkman after he made an early morning delivery to her home was given a suspended jail sentence.

Lincoln Crown Court.

Tammy Horton, 34, initially challenged two milkmen and asked them to be quiet after they made a delivery to her home in Folly Lane, Stickney, just after 4.20am.

Lincoln Crown Court heard the driver of the milk delivery vehicle turned around and wound his window down to speak to Horton after she appeared at the front of her property.

The court was told Horton became aggressive and took a photograph of the delivery vehicle before attempting to punch the driver three times as he wound his window up.

Horton, who pleaded guilty to a charge of affray, was joined by Aaron Jobson, 25, who was also living at property at the time of the incident on 28 October, 2019.

Jobson, who admitted a section four public order offence, was overheard making threats to the milkmen, stating "I'll end you," and "I'll cut you both up."

The court heard Horton contacted Lincolnshire Police shortly after the incident to report the suspicious activity of two men at her property.

Both milkmen made victim impact statements in which they described being "quite shaken up" and "completely shocked" by what happened.

During police interview Horton said she was concerned for both her children and elderly neighbours.

Jobson said he found two men near the shed after he went to investigate a noise and there was no milk.

The court heard Horton was serving a ten month suspended jail sentence for benefit fraud when she carried out the affray.

Thomas Welshman, mitigating for Horton, said any immediate jail sentence would impact not only her, but those who she cared for.

Mr Welshman added that Horton had stayed out of trouble for the last three years.

The court heard Jobson had overcome problems with drugs and was now living with his mother.

Horton was sentenced to six months imprisonment suspended for 18 months and fined £10 for the breach of her previous suspended jail term. She must also complete 20 Rehabilitation Activity days

Jobson was sentenced to an 18 month community order and must also complete 20 Rehabilitation Activity days and a Thinking Skills course.

Passing sentence Recorder Simon King told them both: "This must seem like ancient history to you both, three and half years ago."

