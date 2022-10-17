COURT RESULTS: Later register of Boston-area court results

Boston Magistrates' Court.

COMMUNITY ORDER – FAILED TO COMPLY:

Connor Ward, 22, c/o York Street, Boston. Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a Community Order made on February 16 by failing to attend as instructed on April 9 and through unacceptable behaviour on May 29. No adjudication - dealt with for original offence. Community Order made on February 16 revoked. At Boston, on March 7, 2021, used towards person threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause that person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them by any person, or to provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence by them whereby that person was likely to believe that such violence would be used, or it was likely that such violence would be provoked. Committed to prison for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months. At Boston, on the same date, had in your possession a quantity of cannabis - a class B drug. No separate penalty. Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a Community Order made on March 30 by failing to attend as instructed on June 22 and July 14. No adjudication - dealt with for original offence. Community Order made on March 30 revoked. At Boston, on November 15, without lawful authority or reasonable excuse, had with him in a public place, namely Lincoln Lane, an offensive weapon, namely a plank of wood with nails in it. Committed to prison for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, as a concurrent term. Overall length of sentence: 12 weeks.

DRINK DRIVING:

Thomas Lister, 24, of Union Place, Boston. At Boston, in Union Place, on July 23, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 43 micrograms in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £500 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. £120 victim surcharge.

Advertisement

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED:

Iulian Stan, 34, of Tudor Drive, Boston. At Boston, in Church Road, on August 13, drove while disqualified. Committed to prison for 12 weeks, suspended for 24 months. £960 fine. Disqualified from driving for 30 months. £85 costs. £154 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

HAND-HELD MOBILE TELEPHONE:

Ismail Xhaferraj, 29, of Elizabeth Court, Sleaford. At Boston, in Broadfield Lane, on January 27, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone. £116 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed.

Advertisement

HARASSMENT/ALARM/DISTRESS:

Albert Horrey, 48, of Langrick Road, New York. At Boston, on September 10, 2021, with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour thereby causing that or another person harassment, alarm or distress and the offence was racially aggravated. Conditional discharge of two years imposed. £250 compensation to pay. £300 costs. £22 victim surcharge. At New York, on September 13, 2021, committed the same offence against another person. £100 compensation to pay. Conditional discharge of two years imposed.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT:

Trifon Malakov, 49, of Hartley Street, Boston. At Boston, in Market Place, on April 15, used a vehicle without insurance. £350 fine. £35 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Advertisement

Sasho Atanasov, 32, of Fydell Court, Boston. At Boston, in Lister Way, of May 18, drove while disqualified. £200 fine. Driving record endorsed with six points. £85 costs. £34 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Lee Mackman, 48, of Main Road, Stickney. At Sutterton, on the A16, on February 12, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Mehmed Shondrov, 20, of Trinity Street, Boston. At Boston, in Trinity Road, on February 12, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Soumia Rothwell, 58, of Bull Pasture, Freiston. At Boston, in Rosebery Avenue, on December 9, used a vehicle without insurance. £120 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with eight points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Advertisement

SHARPLY POINTED ARTICLE IN PUBLIC PLACE:

James Wellbelove, 26, of London Road, Boston. At a hotel in Boston, on May 5, had with him without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place, an article which was sharply pointed, namely a 12cm-blade kitchen knife. Committed to prison for 20 weeks. Order made to deprive the defendant of the knife. Order made to deprive the defendant of the knife. £128 victim surcharge. At the same location, on the same date, with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress, used threatening, abusive, or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, thereby causing harassment, alarm or distress. Committed to prison for 10 weeks as a concurrent term. At Boston Police Station, on the same date, damaged a fire alarm belonging to Lincolnshire Police, with intent or through recklessness. Committed to prison for four weeks as a concurrent term. At Boston Police Station, on April 22, had with them, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place, an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a 20cm-blade kitchen knife. Committed to prison for 20 weeks as a consecutive term. Overall length of sentence: 40 weeks.

SPEEDING:

John Robertson, 69, of Kings Court, Kirton. At Sutterton, in Wigtoft Road, on February 27, drove at a speed of 66mph, exceeding the 40mph limit. £120 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Advertisement

Ian Doughty, 56, of St Nicholas Road, Boston. At Cowbit, in Barrier Bank, on April 26, drove at a speed of 51mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £540 fine. £54 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

THEFT: