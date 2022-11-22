COURT RESULTS: Latest Boston-area court results

Here is our latest register of cases with a connection to the Boston area completed at Lincolnshire’s magistrates’ courts ...

Boston Magistrates' Court.

ASSAULT:

Filip Minkowski, 37, of Haven Village, Boston. At Boston, on May 14, committed assault by beating. £370 fine. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 20 days. £85 costs. £95 victim surcharge.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE:

Anna Hoyles, 38, of Craythorne Lane, Boston. At Boston, on April 12, damaged a door to the value of £100 belonging to Restore Church, with intent or through recklessness. £100 compensation to pay. £40 costs.

Advertisement

DRINK DRIVING:

Christopher Klue, 31, of Sizen Court, Molton Seas End, Spalding. At Fosdyke, on the A17, on April 15, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in blood equalled 308 milligrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 80ml. Committed to prison for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Disqualified from driving for 30 months. £85 costs. £122 victim surcharge.

Andrej Ladinskij, 38, of Oldman Close, Boston. At Boston, in Lister Way, on October 11, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 55 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 40 months. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED:

Advertisement

George Sheen, 28, c/o Harris Way, Grantham. At Coningsby, in Park Lane, on September 2, drove while disqualified. Community Order made. Unpaid Work Requirement: 100 hours. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 10 days. Driving record endorsed. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge. At Lincolnshire, on the same date, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of blood in the course of an investigation into whether they had committed an offence, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. Community Order made, as above. Disqualified from driving for three years.

DRUNK AND DISORDERLY:

Ricards Gudovskis, 26, c/o Lincoln Lane, Boston. At Boston, in Irby Place, on September 22, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour. Conditional discharge of 12 months imposed. £85 costs.

Pawel Maksym, 28, c/o Red Lion Street, Boston. At Boston, in Bond Street, on September 22, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour. £150 fine. £85 costs.

Advertisement

Neringa Raustauskaite, 40, of Fydell Street, Boston. At Boston, in Red Lion Street, on September 25, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour. £150 fine. £85 costs.

HANDHELD MOBILE:

Stiliyan Lechev, 34, of Nightingale Road, Kirton. At Boston, in Woodville Road, on March 31, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone. £83 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT:

Advertisement

Bogomil Petrov, 29, of Fydell Court, Boston. At Boston, in George Street, on April 24, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Phillip Quickfall, 36, of Frampton Place, Boston. At Boston, in Sibsey Road, on April 11, used a vehicle without insurance. £300 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Janet Bland, 67, of Shore Road, Freiston. At Boston, in Wellington Road, on May 10, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Artjoms Spunders, 18, of King Street, Kirton. At Sutterton, in Station Road, on May 17, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Advertisement

SPEEDING:

Marinel Calin, 45, of High Street, Kirton. At Langrick, in Main Road, on April 10, drove at a speed of 80mph, exceeding the 40mph limit. £420 fine. £42 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for 56 days. Driving record endorsed.

THEFT: