COURT RESULTS: Latest court cases for Louth and Mablethorpe

Amber Baker

An Alford woman has been banned from driving after she pleaded guilty to driving while under the influence of alcohol.

Amber Baker, 21, of High Street, committed the offence in Doddington Road, Lincoln, on June 5, when she had 47 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath in her system. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Baker pleaded guilty to the offence when she appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on June 24 and she was banned from driving for 14 months, although this period can be reduced by 14 weeks if she chooses tocomplete a course. Baker was also fined £207 and ordered to pay £119 in court costs and surcharges.

The defendant’s guilty plea was taken into account by the court when sentencing.

Liam Scott Platt

A Mablethorpe man has been banned from driving for 20 months after failing to provide a blood sample at hospital, in the course of an investigation into whether he had committed a motoring offence.

Liam Scott Platt, 24, of Marian Avenue, committed the offence on June 5 last year at the Diana, Princess of Wales Hospital in Grimsby, when he ‘failed without reasonable excuse’ to provide the sample.

Platt had previously denied committing the offence, but changed his plea to guilty when he appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on June 21.

In sentencing, the court handed down a community order, including an 80 hour unpaid work requirement.

Platt was also given a 20 month driving ban, which can be reduced by five months if he completes a course.

He was also ordered to pay court costs of £100, in addition to a £95 victim surcharge.

The defendant’s guilty plea was taken into account by the court when sentencing.

Daniel Stuart Taylor

A 40-year-old Louth man has been fined and handed a community order after resisting two police officers in the execution of their duties.

Daniel Stuart Taylor, of Gospelgate, resisted the two police officers in Louth on November 28 last year, and pleaded guilty when he appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on June 21.

He was given a community order, including a rehabilitation activity requirement up to a maximum of 20 days, in addition to a £40 fine. He was also ordered to pay £85 in costs and a £95 victim surcharge.

The defendant’s guilty plea was taken into account by the court when sentencing.

Alexander Thomas Hill

A 28-year-old man has been sent to Lincoln Crown Court for sentencing, after pleading guilty to possession of several indecent images of children and ‘animal porn’ in Alford.

Alexander Thomas Hill, of Sefton Avenue in Brighouse, West Yorkshire, pleaded guilty to being in possession of three ‘category A’ images, two ‘category B’ images, and 11 ‘category C’ images in Alford on January 12 this year.

Hill also pleaded guilty to being in possession of an extreme pornographic image portraying sexual activity between a person and a dog which was ‘grossly offensive, disgusting, or otherwise of an obscene character’.

Hill pleaded guilty to all four charges at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on June 21, and was committed to Lincoln Crown Court on a date and time to be confirmed.

He was granted unconditional bail, and is required to register with his local police station in accordance with the Sexual Offences Act 2003.

Charles Marfleet

A Tealby man has pleaded not guilty to a drink-driving offence near Louth.

Charles Abram Francis Marfleet, 21, of Front Street, is accused of driving in Raithby Road in Tathwell, on May 1 this year, while he had 50 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath in his system. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes per 100 millilitres of breath.

Marfleet denied the charge when he appeared at Boston Magistrates’ Court on June 23, and his case was adjourned until February 21 next year for trial at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court.

Gary John Sherratt

A Louth man has been fined and disqualified from driving after he admitting failing to provide a blood sample during an investigation into whether he had committed a motoring offence.

Gary John Sherratt, 36, of Union Street, committed the offence on May 25 when he failed, without reasonable excuse, to provide a specimen of blood for a laboratory test in the course of the investigation.

Sherratt pleaded guilty to the offence when he appeared at Boston Magistrates’ Court on June 30, where he was then fined £120 and banned from driving for one year.

He was also ordered to pay £85 in court costs in addition to a £34 victim surcharge.

The defendant’s guilty plea was taken into account by the court when sentencing.

Byron Keith Roberts

An Alford teenager has been sentenced after pleaded guilty to criminal damage to a vehicle in Mumby Lane, Huttoft.

Byron Keith Roberts, 19, of Windmill Lane, was charged with causing damage to a car, which belonged to another man, on April 21 this year.

Roberts pleaded guilty to the charge when he appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Thursday July 1.

He was given a 12 month conditional discharge, and was ordered to pay £60 in compensation to the victim.

He was also ordered to pay £63 in court costs, in addition to a £22 victim surcharge.