COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Boston-area court cases

ASSAULT

Alan Ward, 28, of Hawkes Way, Sleaford. At Boston, on February 22, committed assault by beating. Community order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 20 days. Restraining order made. £400 compensation to pay. £90 victim surcharge. £620 costs. At Boston, on February 7 and 14, committed the same offence. For each offence, community order made, as above.

Piotr Kozak, 28, of no fixed abode. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, on April 23, 2020, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police constable, acting in the exercise of their functions as an emergency worker by beating them. Committed to prison for 16 weeks. £200 compensation to pay.

Jimmy Nuttall, 28, of Willoughby Road, Boston. At Boston, on October 1, 2018, committed assault and the offence was racially aggravated. Community order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 10 days. £300 fine. £100 compensation to pay. £85 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

DISQUALIFIED

Steven March, 30, of Milson Close, Coningsby. At Boston, in Westbridgeford Road, on February 27, drove while disqualified. £120 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 14 months. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty.

DRINK DRIVING

Ashley Chessum, 26, of Ash Court, Donington. At Sleaford, in Lincoln Road, on March 13, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 53 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £162 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 14 months. Driving record endorsed.

DRUG DRIVING

Pawel Slowik, 37, of Albert Street, Holbeach. At Boston, in Tattershall Road, on June 5, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug benzoylecgonine in blood equalled 154 microgrammes per litre. £300 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Driving record endorsed.

Louis Judd, 22, of Cold Harbour Lane, Carrington, Boston. At Lincoln, in High Street, on October 10, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug benzoylecgonine in blood equalled 176 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. £120 fine. £34 victim surcharge. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Driving record endorsed

DUE CARE

Artjoms Solovjovs, 22, of Main Ridge East, Boston. At Market Rasen, on the A46, drove without due care and attention. £246 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

FAILED TO COMPLY

Marius Pilicouskas, 20, of Tilney Avenue, Boston. Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order made on November 5 by violating curfew from November 9-12 with accumulative time violations of four hours and seven minutes and from January 16-17 with accumulative time violations of three hours and 54 minutes. Order made amended. Compliance date extended. £300 fine.

Harry Leibanas-Rolfe, 30, of Ingelow Avenue, Boston. Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order made on June 25 by failing to comply with planned telephone contact on November 16 and failing to attend a planned office appointment on December 3; failed to provide any acceptable explanation for the failure and absence. Order amended. Compliance date extended. £75 fine.

FISHING

Darren Seiner, 41, of Arabella Road, Boston. At Boston, on September 13, fished or took fish otherwise than in accordance with a licence by means of a rod and line. £183 fine. £34 victim surcharge.

HAND-HELD MOBILE

Jamie Skinner, 32, of Oldman Close, Boston. At Boston, on the A16, on September 10, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Anthony Gallagher, 52, of Railway Lane South, Sutton Bridge. At Boston, in Wide Bargate, on July 22, drove when using a hand-held mobile telephone. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed with six points.

HANDLING

Ingurs Zeijers, 29, of Paddock Grove, Boston. At Boston, in Fenside Road, on October 19, dishonestly undertook or assisted in the retention, removal, disposal or realisation of stolen goods, namely a bank card, by or for the benefit of another or dishonestly arranged to do so, knowing or believing the same to be stolen goods. £120 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. At the same location, on the same date, had in his possession a quantity of amphetamine – a class B drug. No separate penalty. Amphetamine to be forfeited and destroyed.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT

Cristi Sandu, 38, of Tooley Street, Boston. At Boston, in South End, on September 5, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Danielle Elding, 25, of High Street, Gosberton. At Spalding, in Swan Street, on May 7, 2020, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Ionut-Mihaita Puslau, 22, of Oxford Street, Boston. At Boston, in High Street, on May 15, used a vehicle without insurance. £380 fine. £38 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

PUBLIC ORDER

Declan Murphy, 24, of Broadfield Lane, Boston. At Boston, in Bond Street, on February 11, 2020, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause that person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them by any person, or to provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence by them whereby that person was likely to believe that such violence would be used, or it was likely that such violence would be provoked. £400 fine. £40 victim surcharge. £85 costs. At the same location, on the same date, damaged a computer screen, a front door, and a table belonging to another, intending to destroy such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged. No separate penalty.

SIGN

Biser Chipinski, 43, of Norfolk Road, East Ham, London. At Boston, in Nelson Way, on September 11, drove and failed to comply with the indication given by a traffic sign, namely a height limit sign. £133 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs.

SPEEDING

Chris Featherstone, 24, of Old Boston Road, Coningsby. At Wildmore, on the B1192 Langrick Road at New York Primary School, drove at a speed of 56mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £323 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Matthew Connolly, 23, of Drovers Place, Huntingdon. At Wildmore, on the B1192 Langrick Road at New York Primary School, drove at a speed of 54mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £368 fine. £36 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Viktoras Karajevas, 51, of Tower Gardens, Boston. At Wildmore, on the B1192 Langrick Road, drove at a speed of 52mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

THEFT

Daniel Brown, 41, c/o Belvoir Gardens, Great Gonerby. At Boston, on February 27, stole various household items to the value of £122.80 from B&M. £60 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. At Boston, on the same date, stole various household items to the value of £256.54 from B&M. £60 fine.

Emma Parker, 38, of Belvoir Gardens, Great Gonerby. At Boston, on February 27, stole various household items to the value of £122.80 from B&M. £60 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. At Boston, on the same date, stole various household items to the value of £256.54 from B&M. £60 fine.

CASE RE-OPENED