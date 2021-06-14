COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Boston-area court cases

ASSAULT

Sean Hood, 33, of no fixed abode. At Sibsey, on January 26, resisted a constable in the execution of their duty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. £22 victim surcharge.

BLADED/SHARPLY POINTED ARTICLE

Jodie Zieske, 45, of King Street, Boston. At Boston, in Broadfield Lane, on January 8, had with him, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place, an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a cauliflower knife. Committed to prison for two months, suspended for six months. £128 victim surcharge. Order made to deprive the defendant of his rights in relation to the cauliflower knife.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

Benjamin Baldwin, 34, of Haff Close, Swineshead. At Boston, on October 29, 2020, damaged property belonging to another, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged. Restraining order made. £200 compensation to pay.

DISQUALIFIED

Gabriel Wisla, 61, of Tooley Street, Boston. At Boston, in West Street, on January 26, drove while disqualified. Community order made. Unpaid Work Requirement: 100 hours. £95 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. At the same location, on the same date, with intent to deceive, had in his possession a fake Polish driving licence so closely resembling a Polish driving licence as to be calculated to deceive. Community order made, as above. Order made to deprive the defendant of their rights in relation to the fake Polish driving licence.

DRINK DRIVING

Gary Gosling, 32, of Poppy Drive, Coningsby. At Coningsby, in Old Boston Road, on April 14, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 107 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of breath. Legal limit 35mcg. Committed to prison for 12 weeks, suspended for 24 months. £128 victim surcharge. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. At Coningsby, in Old Boston Road, on April 5, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 66 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Committed to prison for four weeks, suspended for 24 months, as a concurrent term. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Driving record endorsed. At Boston, in High Street, on April 2, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 115 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Committed to prison for 12 weeks, suspended for 24 months, as a consecutive term. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. Driving record endorsed. At Boston, on the same date, with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress, used threatening, abusive, or insulting words of behaviour or disorderly behaviour, thereby causing that person or another harassment, alarm or distress. Committed to prison for six weeks, suspended for 24 months, as a concurrent term. Overall length of sentence: 24 weeks.

Oleg Polanskis, 57, of Whitehorse Lane, Boston. At Wrangle, on the A52, on April 18, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 131 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Committed to prison for 14 weeks as a concurrent term. £128 victim surcharge. Disqualified from driving for five years. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, drove while disqualified. Committed to prison for 14 weeks as a concurrent term. Overall length of sentence: 14 weeks. Disqualified from driving for five years. Driving record endorsed.

Russell Newark, 34, of Curzon Estate, Tattershall. At Hubbert’s Bridge, in Station Road, on March 8, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 47 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £500 fine. £50 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. Driving record endorsed.

DRUGS

Francoise Hook, 49, of Lincoln Lane, Boston. At Boston, on September 10, had in his possession 8.6g of amphetamine – a class B drug. Amphetamine to be forfeited and destroyed. To be detained in the courthouse until the court rises.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT

Erikerd Bushaj, 30, of Boothby Close, Kirton. At Kirton, in Willington Road, on September 8, used a vehicle without insurance. No endorsement due to special reasons: bench satisfied that he genuinely believed he was insured to drive. £250 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

Mitko Babakov, 24, of Wyberton Low Road, Boston. At Boston, in Red Lion Street, on August 27, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove while not wearing a seat belt in conformity with the regulations. No separate penalty. At Lincoln, on June 12, 2020, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of the vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence when required to do so. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Florin Caldararu, 25, of Main Ridge East, Boston. At Boston, in Main Ridge East, on August 4, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Michael Cunningham, 46, of Hawthorn Hill, Dogdyke. At Sleaford, in Boston Road, on September 2, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Nettleham, on October 13, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence – two counts. For each offence, £660 fine and driving record endorsed with six points.

Dumitru Enache, 26, of Bourne Road, Spalding. At Boston, in Lincoln Lane, on August 28, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Natalia Giermak, 25, of Penny Gardens, Kirton. At Kirton, in Skeldyke Road, on September 3, used a vehicle without insurance. £120 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Hriso Ismailov, 20, of Fydell Street, Boston. At Kirton, in Station Road, on October 5, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Adrian Parlaipan, 28, of Princess Road, Kirton. At Boston, in John Adams Way, on October 29, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle when the number of passengers carried by it, namely seven plus the driver, was such that its use involved a danger of injury to any person. £440 fine. Driving record endorsed. At Nettleham, on October 12, failed to give information relating to the identification of a driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence – three counts. For two of the three offences, £660 fine and disqualified from driving for 12 months; for the third, no separate penalty. For each of the offences, driving record endorsed with six points. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs.

Plamen Penev, 42, of Paddock Grove, Boston. At Boston, in Paddock Grove, on October 10, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Zhivko Shatarov, 30, of Norfolk Street, Boston. At Boston, in Norfolk Street, on October 27, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. At Lincoln, on September 22, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed with six points.

SPECIMEN

Visvaldis Orlovskis, 41, of Fishpond Lane, Holbeach. At Boston, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen or specimens of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether he had committed an offence failed without reasonable excuse to do so. Community order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 10 days. £300 fine. £95 costs. £85 victim surcharge. Disqualified from driving for 46 months. Driving record endorsed. At Sandwell, in the West Midlands, on the M6 southbound, on December 25, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 81 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of breath. Legal limit 35mcg. Community order made, as above. Disqualified from driving for 46 months. Driving record endorsed.

SEAT BELT