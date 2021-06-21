COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Boston-area court cases

ASSAULT

Ciprian Apachitei, 35, of Fishtoft Road, Boston. At Boston, in Botolph Street, on January 22 to 25, committed assault by beating. Community order made. Electronic Monitoring of Whereabouts Requirement. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 25 days. Restraining order made. £95 costs. £85 victim surcharge.

Tracy South, 50, of King Street, Boston. At Boston, on November 21, committed assault by beating. Community order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 15 days. £95 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Between October 6, 2020, and March 25, pursued a course of conduct which amounted to stalking and which she knew or ought to have known amounted to harassment. Community order made, as above. Restraining order made. Between August 1, 2020, and March 21, committed the same offence against a second person. Community order made, as above. Restraining order made.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

Aiden Stansfield, 28, of Union Street, Boston. At Boston, without lawful excuse, damaged a car belonging to another to the value of £294, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged. Discharged conditionally for six months. £294 compensation to pay.

Floyd Carlon, 26, of Cotton Road, Boston. At Boston, on February 4, damaged a fire alarm box belonging to another, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged. £80 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

DRINK DRIVING

Bartosz Drzewiecki, 43, of Grange Meadows, Sibsey. At Boston, in West Street, on April 12, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 99 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £583 fine. £58 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 25 months. Driving record endorsed.

Kyra Court, 30, of Tilney Avenue, Boston. At Boston, in Blue Street, on January 29, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 52 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of breath. Legal limit 35mcg. £120 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 14 months. Driving record endorsed.

Peter Dawson, 53, of Caleb Hill Road, Old Leake, Boston. At Boston, in Broadfield Lane, on December 15, drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 84 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £400 fine. £40 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. Driving record endorsed.

Alfonsas Pranskevicius, 35, of Toot Lane, Fishtoft. At Boston, in Skirbeck Road, on November 29, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in blood equalled 208 milligrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 80mlg. £200 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 23 months. Driving record endorsed.

DRUG DRIVING

Lucy Fox, 37, of Bakewell Street, Donington. At Surfleet, in Gosberton Road, on August 2, drove a vehicle when the proportion of the controlled drug cocaine in blood equalled 18 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 10mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug benzoylecgonine in blood equalled 800 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. No separate penalty. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Driving record endorsed. At Spalding, in Holbeach Road, on August 4, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug benzoylecgonine in blood equalled in excess of 800 microgrammes per litre. No separate penalty. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug cocaine in blood equalled 15 microgrammes per litre. £120 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Driving record endorsed.

Scott Hockings, 30, of Church Road, Clipstone, Mansfield, Nottinghamshire. At Boston, in Station Approach, on September 8, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 3.4 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. £120 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Driving record endorsed. At Boston, on the same date, had in his possession a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. No separate penalty. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

Callum Skinner, 23, of Freiston Road, Boston. At Boston, in Freiston Road, on September 1, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 17.5 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. £120 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 15 months. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle without insurance and drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. For each offence, no separate penalty and driving record endorsed.

James Edwards, 25, of School Lane, Old Leake. At Boston, in Spilsby Road, on June 30, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol equalled 8.4 micogrammes. Legal limit 2mcg. £120 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Driving record endorsed

DRUNK AND DISORDERLY

Ruslan Severin, 46, of Carlton Road, Boston. At Boston, in Red Lion Street, on December 11, was guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour in a public place. Discharged conditionally for three months. £22 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

FAILED TO COMPLY

Steven Fordham, 37, of Kyme Road, Boston. Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following release from a period of imprisonment in that he missed telephone appointments on January 29 and February 11 and failed to be of good character on February 24. £50 fine.

Aiden Keal, 30, of Vauxhall Road, Boston. Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with a community requirement of a suspended order made on December 15 by failing to comply with a telephone appointment on February 24 and unacceptable behaviour on March 8. No adjudication – dealt with for original offence: at Boston, in Fydell Street, on August 30, without lawful authority or reasonable excuse, had with him an offensive weapon in a public place, namely a knuckle duster. Suspended sentence of imprisonment of six months implemented as a sentence of five months.

Michael Munn, 31, of King Street, Boston. Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order made on January 28 by failing to comply with his curfew in that he was absent from the specified place of his curfew on February 23 and February 25 for a total of four hours and 51 minutes, and failed to take reasonable care of the personal identification device around his ankle on February 25. Order to continue, but varied to: committed to prison for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, Curfew Requirement with Electronic Monitoring: four moths. £65 costs.

Tanya Hough, 42, of Revesby Avenue, Boston. Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order on January 27 by failing to attend as instructed on February 11 and March 16. Order made varied to: Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 28 days. £65 costs.

Bartosz Kawinski, 35, of Field Drive, Wyberton. Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order made on October 16, 2019, by failing to attend unpaid work appointments on January 4, 2020, and January 11, 2020, as instructed. Community order revoked. £400 fine.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT

Florin Zarafan, 30, of Frampton Place, Boston. At Boston, in Frampton Place, on October 10, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Joshua Pemberton-Ferris, 25, of Tunley Road, London. Application to re-open a case following conviction of using a vehicle without insurance. Case re-opened. Sentence set aside. Licence endorsement to be removed. At Sutterton, on the A17, on January 16, 2020, used a vehicle without insurance. £266 fine. £340 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Ross Elleray, 26, c/o Coastguard Cottages, Fishtoft. At Croft, in Gibraltar Road, on January 30, used a vehicle without insurance. £120 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with eight points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

