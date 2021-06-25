COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Boston-area court cases

ASSAULT

Cosmin Paunetu, 26, of Portland Street, Boston. At Boston, on October 14, 2018, committed assault by beating. £633 fine. £200 compensation to pay. £63 victim surcharge. £85 costs. At the same location, on the same date, committed assault by beating. £100 compensation to pay.

Jordan Clifton, 22, of Duke Street, Boston. At Boston, on September 20, committed assault by beating. Committed to prison for two months, suspended for 12 months, as a concurrent term. Restraining order made. £50 compensation to pay. £128 victim surcharge. £100 costs. Commission of a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence made on June 22, 2020, for an offence of threat to damage/destroy property. Suspended sentence varied to: committed to prison for six months, suspended for 15 months, with curfew requirement.

Carrie Blunt, 35, of Greenbank Close, Boston. At Boston, on May 8, committed assault by beating. Committed to prison for four weeks. £128 victim surcharge. At Boston, on the same date, committed the same offence against a second person. Committed to prison for four weeks as a concurrent term. At Boston, on the same date, caused unnecessary suffering to a protected animal and she knew or ought reasonably to have known that it would have that effect or be likely to do so. Committed to prison for one week as a concurrent term. Overall length of sentence: four weeks.

DISQUALIFIED

Demid Paskeviciuis, 25, of Lancaster Close, Stickney. At Stickney, in Lancaster Way, on August 27, drove while disqualified. Committed to prison for 12 weeks, suspended for two years, as a concurrent term. Unpaid work requirement: 80 hours. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, on February 26, drove while disqualified. Committed to prison for 12 weeks, suspended for two years. Conditions, as above. £128 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. At Stickney, in Main Road, on May 3, drove while disqualified. Committed to prison for 12 weeks, suspended for two years. Conditions, as above. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Mantas Budinas, 24, of Hilldyke, Fishtoft. At Boston, in Station Road, on April 16, drove a vehicle while disqualified. Community order made. Unpaid work requirement: 140 hours. Disqualified from driving for 40 months. At the same date, in the same location, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. At Boston, on the same date, had in his possession 3.2 grammes of amphetamine – a class B drug. £100 fine. £95 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Amphetamine to be forfeited and destroyed.

DRINK DRIVING

Eimantas Vilkas, 23, of Goldsworth Road, Woking. At Boston, on the A52 Swineshead Road, on October 5, 2019, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in blood equalled 125 milligrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 80mlg. £190 fine. £32 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 16 months. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle without a test certificate. No separate penalty.

Daniel Smith, 27, of Church Road, Freiston. At Freiston, in Butterwick Road, on April 20, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 72 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Legal limit 35mcg. £300 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 17 months. Driving record endorsed.

DRUNK AND DISORDERLY

Dmitrij Venenkov, 26, of Haven Meadows, Boston. At Boston, on April 9, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour in a public place. £150 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

DRUG DRIVING

Tomas Labatmedis, 25, of Brothertoft Court, Boston. At Boston, in High Street, on April 30, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug benzoylecgonine in blood equalled 615 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. £350 fine. £35 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug cocaine in blood equalled 18 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 10mcg. No separate penalty. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle without insurance. £350 fine. Driving record endorsed.

DRUGS

Mathek Grzelak, 27, of Broadfield Lane, Boston. At Lincoln, on October 9, had in his possession a quantity of amphetamine – a class B drug. To be detained in the courthouse until the court rises. Amphetamine to be forfeited and destroyed.

DUE CARE

Martin Young, 54, of Causeway, Boston. At Boston, in Station Road, on December 14, drove without due care and attention. £80 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT

Michael Munn, 31, of King Street, Boston. At Boston, in Field Street, on April 6, used a vehicle without insurance. £120 fine. £34 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. Commission of a further offence during the operational period of a suspended order made on January 28 for an offence of assaulting an emergency officer by beating. £100 fine.

Arthur Bridge, 76, of Sunningdale Close, Chapel St Leonards. At Boston, in Lister Way, on June 24, used a vehicle without insurance. £120 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

David Hackett, 34, of New Road, Sutton Bridge. At Boston, on the A17, on November 10, 2019, used a vehicle without insurance. No totting disqualification due to mitigating circumstances. £800 fine. £400 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Christopher Wilson, 40, of Royalty Farm Lane, Swineshead Bridge. At Boston, in London Road, on September 13, used a vehicle without insurance. £310 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Boston, in London Road, on the same date, drove at a speed of 43mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

RESTRAINING ORDER

Daniel Limb, 27, of Liquorpond Street, Boston. At Skegness, on November 11, without reasonable excuse, contacted an individual which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order. Community order made. Unpaid Work Requirement: 60 hours. £95 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

THEFT

Simon Bisby, 46, of Lincoln Lane, Boston. At Sleaford, on April 11, stole clothing to the value of £102 from W. Boyes and Co. At Sleaford, on April 13, stole clothing to the value of £87 from W. Boyes and Co. At Sleaford, on April 17, stole deodorant from Boots. At Sleaford, on April 18, stole cosmetics from Boots. At Sleaford, on April 21, stole meat products to the value of £62.43 from Aldi. At Sleaford, on April 22, stole razor blades to the value of £226 from Tesco. At Sleaford, on April 23, stole razor blades to the value of £228 from Tesco. At Sleaford, on April 23, stole meat products to the value of £84.29 from Aldi. At Sleaford, on April 24, stole Jack Daniel’s whiskey to the value of £64 from Tesco. At Sleaford, on April 26, stole Jack Daniel’s whiskey to the value of £96 from Tesco. For each offence, committed to prison for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, with terms running concurrent to each other. Overall length of sentence: 12 weeks. £949.72 compensation to pay across offences.

Craig Revell, 32, of Lincoln Lane, Boston. At Swineshead, on May 6, stole meat products from Lincolnshire Co-op. £29 compensation to pay. To be detained in the courthouse. Detention deemed served by reason of time already spent in custody. At Boston, on April 28, stole coffee to the value of £51 from Lincolnshire Co-op. £51 compensation to pay. To be detained in the courthouse. Detention deemed served by reason of time already spent in custody.

WORDS/BEHAVIOUR