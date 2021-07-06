COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Boston-area court cases

Boston Magistrates' Court.

ASSAULT

Mohamed Hussein, 27, of Gray Street, Lincoln. At Boston, on April 22, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police officer, acting in the exercise of their functions as such a worker, by beating them. £120 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. At Lincoln, on May 10, failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody, having been released on bail in criminal proceedings. No separate penalty.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

Gavin Hallgarth, 39, of Yarborough Road, Wyberton. At Boston, on November 17, destroyed clothing belonging to another, intending to destroy such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. £22 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

DRINK DRIVING

Edward Trombacik, 32, of Tunnard Street, Boston. At Boston, in Tattershall Road, on June 9, 2020, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in blood equalled 117 milligrammes per 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, as a driver, after being involved in an accident in which damage was caused to property, namely signage and a telephone box, failed to stop. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, as a driver, failed to stop on being required to so by a constable in uniform. No separate penalty. At Spalding, on December 26, 2019, had in his possession a quantity of amphetamine – a class B drug, a quantity of eutylone – a class B drug, a quantity of 4-chloro-N,N-Dimethylcathinone – a class B drug, and a quantity of N-butyl pentylone – a class B drug. For each offence, committed to prison for 12 weeks as a concurrent term. Overall length of sentence: 12 weeks. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

Ethan Edgar, 18, c/o Main Road, Stickney. At Boston, in West Street, on April 24, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 76 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £350 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 17 months. Driving record endorsed.

Ashley Jones, 26, of Boyfields, Quadring. At Boston, in Skirbeck Road, on April 24, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 75 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £250 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 19 months. Driving record endorsed. At Boston Police Station, on the same date, had in his possession a small quantity of amphetamine – a class B drug. No separate penalty. Amphetamine to be forfeited and destroyed.

Marcin Huzar, 41, of Forest Dale, Boston. At Boston, in Robin Hoods Walk, on February 21, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 55 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £360 fine. £36 fine. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 14 months. Driving record endorsed.

DRUG DRIVING

Lauren Craig-Tyler, 34, of Stamford Road, Pilsgate, Stamford. At Quadring, in Chaintoft Road, on November 29, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug benzoylecgonine in blood equalled 800 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. No separate penalty. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug cocaine in blood equalled 57 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 10mcg. £100 fine. £34 victim surcharge. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 3.5 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. £50 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Driving record endorsed.

DUE CARE AND ATTENTION

Irina Kraucukiene, 57, of Whitehorse Lane, Boston. At Boston, on the A16 at Sutterton, on January 22, 2020, drove without due care and attention. £260 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

FAILED TO REPORT

Linas Aliskevicius, 33, of Wellingtonia Park, Boston. At Boston, in St Thomas Drive, on May 8, 2020, as a driver of a vehicle, after being involved in an accident in which damage was caused to another vehicle, and not having given his name and address to a person having reasonable grounds for requiring him to do so, failed to report the accident at a police station or to a constable as soon as was reasonably practicable, and in any case within 24 hours. £250 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with eight points. At the same location, on the same date, drove without due care and attention. £166 fine. Driving record endorsed.

HAND-HELD MOBILE

Harry Dean-Allen, 23, of Lincoln Road, Edlington, Horncastle. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT

Thomas Sunman, 30, of Skirbeck Road, Boston. At Boston, in Frampton Place, on October 10, used a vehicle without insurance. £276 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Lincoln, on December 12, failed to give police information of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £415.38 fine. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Mariusz Caly, 44, of Lindis Road, Boston. At Boston, on the A1121 Boardsides, on April 21, 2020, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, drove at a speed exceeding 60mph. £334 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Matthew Verdegaal, 23, of Chesboule Lane, Gosberton Risegate. At Donington, in Quadring Road, on December 31, 2019, used a vehicle without insurance. No endorsement due to special reasons. £183 fine. £32 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

Rodrigues Ferreira, 22, of Fenside Road, Boston. At Boston, in High Street, on September 13, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

SPECIMEN

Lloyd Cooper, 27, of Old Hinckley Road, Nuneaton. At Skegness, on April 26, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen or specimens of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether he had committed an offence, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. £120 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 cost. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. Driving record endorsed. At Coningsby, on the same date, stole a 15-pack of Budweiser to the value of £14 from Martin McColl Ltd. £7 compensation to pay.

