COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Boston-area court cases

Ainars Metlans, 43, of St Johns Road, Spalding. At Gosberton, on the B1397, on November 3, drove while disqualified. Community order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 10 days. Unpaid Work Requirement: 100 hours. Disqualified from driving for 16 months. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. At Gosberton, on July 23, stole four bottles of prosecco to the value of £28 from Linconshire Co-op. Community order made as above. £56 compensation to pay. £95 victim surcharge. £85 costs. At Gosberton, on July 22, committed the same offence. Community order made, as above. At Boston, on June 1, 2020, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of blood for a laboratory test in the course of an investigation into whether he had committed an offence, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. Community order made, as above. Disqualified from driving for 16 months. Driving record endorsed. At Holbeach, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. At Sleaford, on May 15, 2020, stole alcohol to the value of £189 from Tesco. Community order made, as above. £189 compensation to pay.

Pharramena Barsby, 39, of Cheal Road, Gosberton. At Grantham, on December 14, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen or specimens of breath in the course of an investigation into whether she had committed an offence, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. Committed to prison for 10 weeks, suspended for 12 months, as a concurrent term. Alcohol Abstinence Requirement: 90 days. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 20 days. Disqualified from driving for three years. Driving record endorsed. At Deeping St James, on the same date, resisted a constable in the execution of their duty. Committed to prison for two weeks, suspended for 12 months, as a concurrent term. Conditions, as above. At Grantham Police Station, on the same date, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police constable, acting in the exercise as such a worker, by beating them. Committed to prison for 14 weeks, suspended for 12 months, as a concurrent term. Conditions, as above. £50 compensation to pay. £128 victim surcharge. £85 costs. At Boston, on March 4, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen or specimens of breath in the course of an investigation into whether she had committed an offence, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. Committed to prison for 10 weeks, suspended for 12 months, as a concurrent term. Conditions, as above. Disqualified from driving for thee years. Driving record endorsed. At Spalding, on the same date, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police constable, acting in the exercise of their functions as such a worker, by beating them. Committed to prison for 14 weeks, suspended for 12 months, as a concurrent term. Conditions, as above. £50 compensation to pay. At Spalding, in Sweetlands Way, on the same date, used a vehicle without insurance and drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. For each offence, no separate penalty and driving record endorsed. At Spalding, on the same date, had with her, without good reason or lawful authority, an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely an axe, in a public place. Committed to prison for 14 weeks, suspended for 12 months, as a concurrent term. Conditions, as above. Order made to deprive the defendant of her rights in relation to the axe. At Spalding, on the same date, damaged a windscreen belonging to another, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether it would be destroyed or damaged. Committed to prison for six weeks, suspended for 12 months, as a concurrent term. Overall length of sentence: 14 weeks. Conditions, as above. £100 compensation to pay.