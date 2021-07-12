COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Boston-area court cases

DISQUALIFIED
Ainars Metlans, 43, of St Johns Road, Spalding. At Gosberton, on the B1397, on November 3, drove while disqualified. Community order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 10 days. Unpaid Work Requirement: 100 hours. Disqualified from driving for 16 months. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. At Gosberton, on July 23, stole four bottles of prosecco to the value of £28 from Linconshire Co-op. Community order made as above. £56 compensation to pay. £95 victim surcharge. £85 costs. At Gosberton, on July 22, committed the same offence. Community order made, as above. At Boston, on June 1, 2020, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of blood for a laboratory test in the course of an investigation into whether he had committed an offence, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. Community order made, as above. Disqualified from driving for 16 months. Driving record endorsed. At Holbeach, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. At Sleaford, on May 15, 2020, stole alcohol to the value of £189 from Tesco. Community order made, as above. £189 compensation to pay.
SPECIMEN
Pharramena Barsby, 39, of Cheal Road, Gosberton. At Grantham, on December 14, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen or specimens of breath in the course of an investigation into whether she had committed an offence, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. Committed to prison for 10 weeks, suspended for 12 months, as a concurrent term. Alcohol Abstinence Requirement: 90 days. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 20 days. Disqualified from driving for three years. Driving record endorsed. At Deeping St James, on the same date, resisted a constable in the execution of their duty. Committed to prison for two weeks, suspended for 12 months, as a concurrent term. Conditions, as above. At Grantham Police Station, on the same date, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police constable, acting in the exercise as such a worker, by beating them. Committed to prison for 14 weeks, suspended for 12 months, as a concurrent term. Conditions, as above. £50 compensation to pay. £128 victim surcharge. £85 costs. At Boston, on March 4, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen or specimens of breath in the course of an investigation into whether she had committed an offence, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. Committed to prison for 10 weeks, suspended for 12 months, as a concurrent term. Conditions, as above. Disqualified from driving for thee years. Driving record endorsed. At Spalding, on the same date, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police constable, acting in the exercise of their functions as such a worker, by beating them. Committed to prison for 14 weeks, suspended for 12 months, as a concurrent term. Conditions, as above. £50 compensation to pay. At Spalding, in Sweetlands Way, on the same date, used a vehicle without insurance and drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. For each offence, no separate penalty and driving record endorsed. At Spalding, on the same date, had with her, without good reason or lawful authority, an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely an axe, in a public place. Committed to prison for 14 weeks, suspended for 12 months, as a concurrent term. Conditions, as above. Order made to deprive the defendant of her rights in relation to the axe. At Spalding, on the same date, damaged a windscreen belonging to another, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether it would be destroyed or damaged. Committed to prison for six weeks, suspended for 12 months, as a concurrent term. Overall length of sentence: 14 weeks. Conditions, as above. £100 compensation to pay.
SEAT BELT
Llia Iliev, 32, of London Road, Boston. At Boston, in South End, on August 28, drove a vehicle while carrying in the rear a child of over the age of three years, but under 14, who was not wearing a seat belt in conformity with the regulations. £220 fine. £44 victim surcharge. £90 costs. At the same location, on the same date, drove while not wearing a seat belt in conformity with the regulations. £220 fine.
THEFT
Nerijus Kavaliauskas, 27, of Laughton Road, Boston. At Boston, on March 10, not being at his place of abode, had with him an article for use in the course of, or in connection with, theft, namely a multi-tool. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. £22 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Order made to deprive the defendant in relation to the multi-tool. At Boston, on the same date, stole alcoholic spirits to the value of £82.50 from Asda. Discharged conditionally for 12 months.