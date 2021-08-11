COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Boston-area court cases

Boston Magistrates' Court.

ASSAULT

Mariusz Bartold, 49, c/o Red Lion Street, Boston. At Boston, on May 28, committed assault by beating. Community order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 20 days. £250 compensation to pay. Commission of a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge order imposed on October 14, 2020, for an offence of drunk and disorderly. No action taken on breach.

Tyrone Chase, 27, of Rowan Way, Boston. At Boston, on July 11, 2020, committed assault by beating. £180 fine. £36 victim surcharge. £200 costs. At Boston, on the same date, committed the same offence against a second person. £180 fine.

DRINK DRIVING

Artur Olijnyk, 39, of Station Road, Eastville. At Eastville, in Station Road, on June 15, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 132 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Committed to prison for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months. £128 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for three years. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle without insurance and drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. For each offence, no separate penalty and driving record endorsed. At Eastville, on the same date, took a vehicle for the use of himself or another without the consent of the owner or other lawful authority. No separate penalty.

Vaselys Zaicevs, 33, of Freiston Terrace, Haven Village, Boston. At Boston, in Granville Street, on May 28, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 92 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £550 fine. £55 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 28 months. Driving record endorsed.

Jose Ferreira, 65, of Littlebury Gardens, Spalding. At Kirton, on the A16, on June 5, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 63 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £290 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. Driving record endorsed.

Jack Lilley, 19, of Swineshead Road, Boston. At Boston, in Swineshead Road, on June 6, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in his breath equalled 56 microgammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £250 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 15 months. Driving record endorsed.

Craig Hutchings, 40, of Torvill Crescent, Kettering, Northamptonshire. At Boston, in Liquorpond Street, on June 6, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 64 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £120 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 17 months. Driving record endorsed.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED

Ricky Byrne, 57, of Station Road, Willoughby, Alford. At Sutterton, on the A16, on May 19, drove while disqualified. £120 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 22 months. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

DRUG DRIVING

Frances Fisher, 51, of Counts Farm Road, Corby. At Frampton, in Middlegate Road East, on December 20, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 4.8 microgrammes per litre of blood. Legal limit 2mcg. £120 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Driving record endorsed.

DRUGS

Matthew Hickman, 41, of Norfolk Street, Boston. At Boston, on April 16, had in his possession a quantity of a psychoactive substance believe to be Mamba – a class B drug. Discharged conditionally for six months. £22 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

DRUNK AND DISORDERLY

Liam Cook, 28, of Scarborough Avenue, Skegness. At Boston, on June 3, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour in a public place, namely Pilgrim Hospital. £120 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

FRAUD

Michael Campbell, 56, of Butterwick Road, Freiston. At Boston, on August 10, 2019, committed fraud in that he dishonestly made a false representation, namely by using a bank card belonging to another, intending to make a gain for himself of £25.65. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. £50 compensation to pay. £21 victim surcharge. £250 costs. At Boston, on August 11, 2019, committed the same offence, but with a gain for himself of £23.95. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. £140.24 compensation to pay.

KNIFE

Toms Baltins, 19, of Hamilton Way, Coningsby. At Lincoln, in Mint Lane, on May 22, without good reason or lawful authority, had with him in a public place a small silver kitchen knife. Committed to prison for 16 weeks, suspended for two years. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 15 days. Unpaid Work Requirement: 123 hours. £128 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Knife to be forfeited and destroyed. At Lincoln, on the same date, committed assault by beating. Committed to prison for 16 weeks, suspended for two years. Condition as above. Commission of a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge order imposed on February 18, 2020. No adjudication – dealt with for original offence. At Lincoln, on January 21, 2020, used towards another threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause that person to believe that unlawful violence would be used against them by any person, or to provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence by them whereby those persons were likely to believe that such violence would be used, or it was likely that such violence would be provoked. Committed to prison for 16 weeks, suspended for two years. Conditions, as above. Overall length of sentence: 16 weeks.

Craig Morris, 33, of King Street, Boston. At Boston, in Frampton Place, on April 8, 2020, had with him, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place, an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a craft knife. Discharged conditionally for two years. £21 victim surcharge. £300 costs. Order made to deprive the defendant of his rights in relation to the knife.

Christopher Webster, 31, of Red Lion Street, Boston. At Boston, in London Road, on July 12, 2020, had with him, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place, an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a black handled seven-inch knife. Discharged conditionally for two years. £22 victim surcharge. £300 costs. Order made to deprive the defendant of his rights in relation to the knife.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT

Sebastian Chisca, 24, of Willoughby Hills, Fishtoft. At Sibsey, on the A16, on November 13, used a vehicle without insurance. £300 fine. £32 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Michal Piszczak, 34, of Onyx Crescent, Leicester. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, on October 11, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Jane Rylott, 32, of Wash Road, Kirton. At Boston, in Parthian Avenue, on November 10, used a vehicle without insurance. £276 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Anton Vasilev, 41, of Tooley Street, Boston. At Kirton, in Wash Road, on November 19, used a vehicle without insurance. £437 fine. £43 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

SPECIMEN

Viktoras Karajevas, 51, of Tower Gardens, Boston. At Boston, on May 30, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen or specimens of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether he had committed an offence failed without reasonable excuse to do so. £200 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £50 costs. Disqualified from driving for 22 months. Driving record endorsed.

Hiwa Kader, 41, of Smalley Road, Boston. At Boston, on June 6, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen or specimens of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether he had committed an offence, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. £120 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 16 months. Driving record endorsed.

SPEEDING