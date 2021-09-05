COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Boston-area court cases

Boston Magistrates' Court.

ASSAULT

Andrew Melton, 34, of Sussex Avenue, Boston. Between October 9 and November 3, at Kirton, pursued a course of conduct which amounted to harassment and which he knew or ought to have known amounted to harassment in that: between October 9 and 13, made numerous calls to the complainant; on October 10, entered the complainant’s home and assaulted them; on October 14, threatened to attend the complainant’s home and cause damage; on October 16, attended the complainant’s home and made threats to cause damage; and on November 3, attended the complainant’s home. Community order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 10 days. Unpaid Work Requirement: 40 hours. £95 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

DRINK-DRIVING

Aaron Tomlinson, 25, of Cheetham Hill Road, Stalybridge, Tameside. At Boston, in John Adams Way, on April 27, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in blood equalled 95 milligrammes per 100 millilitres. Legal limit 80mlg. £300 fine. £74 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 13 months. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, after being involved in a road accident in which damage was caused to property forming part of the land on which the road was situated or land adjacent to it, failed to stop, and on being required by a person having reasonable grounds for so requiring, failed to give his name and address and the name and address of the owner of the vehicle involved and its identification marks. £400 fine. Disqualified from driving for nine months. Driving record endorsed.

Stefan Vochita, 20, of Sydney Street, Boston. At Boston, in Wainfleet Road, on September 13, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in urine equalled 120 milligrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 107mlg. £200 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Driving record endorsed.

FAILED TO COMPLY

Zoe Haw, 35, of Albert Street, Boston. Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order made on February 18 by failing to attend as instructed on April 14 and May 18. Order to continue, but varied. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 25 days.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/TEST CERTIFICATE

Karol Kaczmarek, 37, of Clifton Road, Fishtoft. At Boston, in Market Place, on November 15, used a vehicle without insurance. £250 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Viktor Kusceniajev, 28, of Revesby Avenue, Boston. At Boston, in Sydney Street, on November 4, used a vehicle without insurance. £380 fine. £38 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Katie McGonicle, 30, of Brownlow Crescent, Pinchbeck. At Boston, in London Road, on November 14, used a vehicle without insurance. £259 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Stefan Nikolov, 38, of London Road, Kirton. At Boston, in London Road, on December 28, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Steven Poore, 52, of Occupation Lane, New Bolingbroke. At New Bolingbroke, on November 4, used a vehicle without insurance. £140 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Valentin Radinkov, 38, of Portland Street, Boston. At Boston, in Portland Street, on November 14, used a vehicle without insurance. £160 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Vikki Brown, 32, of St Albans Road, Nottingham. At Revesby, on the A155, on August 2, 2020, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Aliosman Aliev, 39, of Hartley Street, Boston. At Boston, in John Adams Way, on November 18, used a vehicle without insurance. £250 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Cristian Baiculescu, 31, of Charleston Terrace, Haven Village, Boston. At Boston, in High Street, on November 19, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Alexandru Duculescu, 22, of Fishtoft Road, Boston. At Boston, in Queen Street, on November 26, used a vehicle without insurance. £400 fine. £40 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Vasile Vlad, 18, of Freiston Road, Boston. At Boston, in Wellington Road, on December 6, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

David Lidacis, 19, of Linden Way, Boston. At Boston, in Market Place, on June 8, 2020, used a vehicle without an insurance. £250 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for five months. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

KNIFE

Sam Williams, 27, of Princess Road, Kirton. At Heckington, in Howell Road, on September 9, 2020, had with him, without good reason or lawful authority, an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a kitchen knife. £120 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Knife to be forfeited and destroyed.

POSSESSION OF DRUGS

Miroslav Adamovic, 44, of Tunnard Street, Boston. At Boston, on October 12, 2019, had in his possession 0.94g of N-ethylpentylone – a class B drug. £166 fine. £32 victim surcharge. £85 costs. N-ethylpentylone to be forfeited and destroyed. At Boston, on the same date, had in his possession 1.83g of amphetamine and a quantity of cannabis – both, class B drugs. For each offence, no separate penalty and drugs to be forfeited and destroyed. At Boston, on September 14, 2020, fished or took fish otherwise than in accordance with a licence by means of a rod and line. £166 fine.

PUBLIC ORDER

SPECIMEN

Bernadetta Hoffstetter, 42, of Cradge Bank, Spalding. At Boston, on June 6, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of blood for a laboratory test in the course of an investigation into whether she had committed an offence failed without reasonable excuse to do so. £300 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 17 months. Driving record endorsed. At Spalding, on the same date, resisted a constable in the execution of their duty. £200 fine.

SPEEDING

Mat Graves, 32, of Kings Court, Kirton. At Boston, in London Road, on October 6, drove at a speed of 54mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £175 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

WASTE

Aurilean Buzdugan, 33, of Frampton Place, Boston. Between November 4 and 11, knowingly caused the deposition of waste, namely controlled waste, in or on land, namely Frampton Place, other than in accordance with conditions contained with a current waste management permit issued under the Environment Protection Act. Discharged conditionally for six months. £22 victim surcharge. £200 costs.

WORDS/BEHAVIOUR