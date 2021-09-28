COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Boston-area court cases

Boston Magistrates' Court.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED

Demid Paskevicius, 26, of Lancaster Close, Stickney. At Partney, on the A16, on July 22, drove while disqualified from driving. Committed to prison for eight weeks. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. Commission of a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order made on May 4. No adjudication – dealt with for original offences. First, at Stickney, in Lancaster Way, on August 27, 2020, drove while disqualified; second, at Boston, in Sleaford Road, on February 26, drove while disqualified; third, at Stickney, in Main Road, on May 3, drove while disqualified. For each offence, suspended sentence of imprisonment of 12 weeks implemented as a sentence of eight weeks, one as a consecutive term, two concurrently. Overall length of sentence: 16 weeks.

DUE CARE AND ATTENTION

Leigh Pettit, 41, of Hall Hill Road, Holbeach, Spalding. At Sutterton, on the A17, on June 5, 2020, drove without due care and attention. £251 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with four points.

Tatjana Spole, 51, of Albert Street, Boston. At Boston, in Carlton Road/Fydell Street, on November 6, drove without due care and attention. £133 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed with five points.

FAILED TO COMPLY

Harry Liebanas-Rolfe, 30, of Ingelow Avenue, Boston. Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order made on June 25, 2020, by failing to attend as instructed on March 25 and April 8. Order to continue. £120 fine.

Jack Lowe, 19, of Low Gate, Gosberton. Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order made on February 24 by failing to attend as instructed on March 2 and April 16. Suspended sentence imposed varied to: committed to prison for six months, suspended for 19 months. Unpaid Work Requirement removed due to medical reasons.

FAILED TO NOTIFY

William Leybourne, 52, of High Street, Coningsby. At Coningsby, between May 2, 2018, and March 19, 2019, failed to promptly notify the Department for Work and Pensions in the prescribed manner of a change of circumstances which he knew would affect his entitlement to Personal Independence Payment, namely that his capabilities had improved. £400 fine. £40 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

FRAUD

Kamil Popielnicki, 32, of Chapel Street, Boston. At Boston, between August 2, 2019, and September 19, 2019, committed fraud in that he dishonestly failed to disclose information, namely motoring convictions, which he was under a legal duty to disclose, intending, by that failure, to make a gain, namely, a car insurance policy for himself. £470 fine. £47 victim surcharge. £85 costs. At Boston, in Tattershall Road, on October 2, 2019, used a vehicle without insurance. £280 fine. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Boston, between July 12, 2019, and July 22, 2019, and between June 28, 2019, and July 12, 2019, committed fraud in that he dishonestly failed to disclose information, namely motoring convictions, which he was under a legal duty to disclose, intending, by that failure, to make a gain, namely, a car insurance policy for himself. No separate penalty. For each offence, no separate penalty.

Mark Spicer, 31, of Stow Lane, Sleaford. At Boston, between June 17 and 19, 2019, committed fraud in that he dishonestly made a false representation, namely that he required payment up front to purchase materials in order to carry out some agreed work, intending to make a gain, namely £500, for himself. Committed to prison for eight weeks as a consecutive term. £500 compensation to pay. Commission of a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence made on December 13, 2018. No adjudication, dealt with for original offences. At Boston, on May 31, 2018, June 1, 2018, June 2, 2018, and June 5, 2018, committed fraud in that he dishonestly made a false representation, namely purchasing items on a company’s credit trade account intending to make a gain, namely building supplies and equipment for himself. For each offence, suspended sentence of 14 weeks implemented, three as concurrent terms. Overall length of sentence: 22 weeks.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT

Maris Paucs, 23, of Willoughby Road, Boston. At Boston, in Red Lion Street, on May 14, 2020, used a vehicle without insurance. £200 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty.

Guntars Grinvalds, 62, of Broadfield Lane, Boston. At Boston, in John Adams Way, on October 4, 2019, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Ramunas Pucinskas, 36, of Castle Street, Boston. At Boston, in Tattershall Road, on November 15, used a vehicle without insurance. £380 fine. £38 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

George Booth, 52, of Kitwood Road, Boston. At Kirton, in Parthian Avenue, on January 2, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty.

Lachezar Galichkov, 49, of Wormgate, Boston. At Boston, in Kettle Market, on December 11, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty.

Vasile Hotico, 22, of River Way, Boston. At Boston, in Woodland Close, on December 10, used a vehicle without insurance. £300 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty.

Panayot Kutev, 18, of Freiston Road, Boston. At Boston, in Field Street, on December 5, used a vehicle without insurance. £120 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Stefanov Lachezar, 31, of Church Road, Boston. At Boston, in Lister Way, on December 31, used a vehicle without insurance. £300 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At The same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty.

Cristi-Florin Zainea, 22, of Witham Bank East, Boston. At Boston, in Queen’s Street, on December 12, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

SPECIMEN OF BREATH

Mark Mitchell, 49, of Chadwick Road, Sheffield. At Boston, on August 11, 2019, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen or specimens of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether he had committed an offence failed without reasonable excuse to do so. Committed to prison for 10 weeks, suspended for 18 months. £122 victim surcharge. £200 costs. Disqualified from driving for 24 months. Driving record endorsed. At Skegness, on August 10, 2019, drove without due care and attention. No separate penalty.

SPEEDING

Dariusz Ostrowski, 52, of Tennyson Gardens, Horncastle. At Wildmore, in Langrick Road, on December 31, drove at a speed of 53mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £426 fine. £42 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

TYRES