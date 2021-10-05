COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Boston-area court cases

Boston Magistrates' Court.

CORONAVIRUS

Joseph Butler, 21, of Andover Road, Micheldever, Winchester. At Boston, in Lister Way, on January 23, being a person in the Tier Four area of Hampshire, without reasonable excuse and other than as permitted by the regulations, were outside of the place where he was living. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

Andrei Lacatus, 29, of Bradshaws Terrace, Boston. At Boston, in Bradshaws Terrace, on January 1, without reasonable excuse and other than as permitted by the regulations, participated in a gathering in the Tier Four area of Lincolnshire, which took place in a private dwelling and consisted of two or more people. £1,110 fine. £110 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

Bianca Leitai, 26, of Bradshaws Terrace, Boston. At Boston, in Bradshaws Terrace, on January 1, without reasonable excuse and other than as permitted by the regulations, participated in a gathering in the Tier Four area of Lincolnshire, which took place in a private dwelling and consisted of two or more people. £1,110 fine. £110 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

Stefan Pucianu, 38, of Cambridge Street, Wellingborough. At Boston, in Lawrence Lane, on January 23, being a person living in the Tier Four area of Northamptonshire, without reasonable excuse and other than as permitted by the regulations, were outside of the plane where he was living. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

Vasile Stan, 30, of Stanley Road, Wellingborough. At Boston, in Lawrence Lane, on January 23, being a person living in the Tier Four area of Northamptonshire, without reasonable excuse and other than as permitted by the regulations, were outside of the place where he was living. £660 fine. £660 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/TEST CERTIFICATE

Alexei Palanciuc, 31, of Elizabeth Terrace, Wisbech. At Boston, in Spalding Road, on January 3, drove a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with four points.

Ionut Siingaciu, 20, of Sleaford Road, Boston. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, on December 20, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £88 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with eight points. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle when the manner in which passengers were carried in it – namely that a female was sat in the rear nearside passenger seat carrying a baby in her arms, with the baby not secured in any way – involved a danger of injury to that person. £220 fine. Driving record endorsed.

PASSENGERS – DANGER OF INJURY

Vasile Raducanu, 30, of Charleston Terrace, Haven Village, Boston. At Boston, in Lister Way, on November 5, used a vehicle when the manner in which passengers were carried in it – namely a child sitting incorrectly restrained in a broken child seat as a rear passenger – was such that it involved a danger of injury. £146 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

SPEEDING

Graham Midgley, 43, of Dogdyke Road, Coningsby. At Wildmore, on the B1192 Langrick Road, at New York Primary School, on February 11, drove at a speed of 51mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £507 fine. £50 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Richard Sayer, 70, of Lumley Road, Skegness. At Wildmore, on the B1192 Langrick Road, at New York Primary School, on February 18, drove at a speed of 54mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £180 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Jakob Schroeder, 35, of Edinburgh Walk, Holbeach. At Wildmore, on the B1192 Langrick Road, at New York Primary School, on February 23, drove at a speed of 54mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £166 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Amy Welling, 37, of North Lane, Tattershall. At Wildmore, on the B1192 Langrick Road, at New York Primary School, on February 28, drove at a speed of 54mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £476 fine. £47 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.