COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Boston-area court cases

Boston Magistrates' Court.

ASSAULT

Brandon Hibbert, 21, of Wellington Road, Boston. At Lincoln, on February 22, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police officer, acting in the exercise of their functions as such a worker, by beating them – two counts. For each offence, committed to prison for 20 weeks, one term consecutive to the other.

At Lincoln, on the same date, used or threatened unlawful violence towards other persons and his conduct was such as would cause a person of reasonable firmness present at the scene to fear for their personal safety. Committed to prison for 20 weeks as a concurrent term. At Lincoln, on the same date, damaged doors and door frames belonging to another, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether it would be destroyed or damaged. No separate penalty.

At Lincoln, on the same date, damaged spectacles belonging to another, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether it would be destroyed or damaged. No separate penalty. At Lincoln, on the same date, with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour thereby causing the complainant or another person harassment, alarm or distress and the offence was racially aggravated. No separate penalty.

At Lincoln, on July 7, failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody, having been released on bail in criminal proceedings. No separate penalty. Commission of a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order made on January 9. No adjudication – dealt with for original offence. First, at Boston, in Maud Street, on January 8, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police officer, acting in the exercise of their functions as such a worker by beating them. Suspended sentence of 12 weeks’ imprisonment implemented as a consecutive 10-week term.

Second, at the same location, on the same date, resisted a constable in the exercise of their duty. Suspended sentence of two weeks implemented as a concurrent term. Overall length of sentence: 50 weeks.

George Booth, 52, of Kitwood Road, Boston. At Boston, on May 21, committed assault by beating. Community Order made. Alcohol abstinence and monitoring: number of days to abstain from consuming any alcohol – 90. £85 costs. £95 victim surcharge.

DRINK DRIVING

Alexander Smirnovs, 34, of Granville Street, Boston. At Boston, in North Forty Foot Bank, on July 8, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 47 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £360 fine. £85 costs. £36 victim surcharge.

Carlos De Abreu, 51, of Sluice Road, Holbeach St Marks. At Sutterton, on the A16, on July 30, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 71 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. £320 fine. £85 costs. £34 victim surcharge.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED

Charlotte Pearson, 29, of Livingstone Drive, Spalding. At Boston, in Redstone Road, on July 4, drove while disqualified. £346 fine. Driving record endorsed with six points. £85 costs. £34 victim surcharge. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

DRUGS – POSSESSION

Michal Skierka, 23, of Wyberton West Road, Boston. At Boston, on June 11, had in their possession 12.8g of amphetamine – a class B drug. £330 fine. Amphetamine to be forfeited and destroyed. £85 costs. £34 victim surcharge.

KNIFE

Tammy Newark, 57, of Witham Bank West, Boston. On the A52 at Swineshead, on July 7, had with her, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place, an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a lock knife. Twelve weeks’ imprisonment. Order made to deprive defendant of knife. £128 victim surcharge. At the same location, on the same date, had with here, without lawful authority or reasonable excuse, an offensive weapon, namely a knuckle duster. Four weeks’ imprisonment, as a concurrent term.