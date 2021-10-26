COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Boston-area court cases

Boston Magistrates' Court.

ASSAULT

Tsvetan Todorov, 49, of no fixed abode. At Boston, on September 1, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police officer, acting in the exercise of their functions as such a worker – two counts. For each offence, Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 20 days. At Boston, on the same date, without lawful authority or reasonable excuse, had with him in a public place, namely Market Place, an offensive weapon, namely a nail file. Community Order made, as above. Order made to deprive defendant of nail file. £95 victim surcharge.

DRINK DRIVING

Ingrida Sidlauskaite, 38, of Skirbeck Road, Boston. At Boston, in John Adams Way, on August 15, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 86 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 22 months. £320 fine. £85 costs. £34 victim surcharge. Failed to surrender to police/court bail at the appointed time. Six-month conditional discharge.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED

Ionut Panait, 23, of Argyle Street, Boston. At Boston, in London Road, on August 3, drove while disqualified. Disqualified from driving for six months. £400 fine. £85 costs. £80 surcharge. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle without insurance. £400 fine. Driving record endorsed.

DRUG DRIVING

Bree Murphy, 23, of Witham Town, Boston. At Boston, in Frampton Place, on February 15, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 3.7 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £50 fine.

Marcin Cielek, 41, of The Featherworks, Boston. At Boston, in Sibsey Road, on February 24, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 2.9 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £50 fine.

Ovidijus Mackevicius, 27, of Portland Street, Boston. At Boston, in Trinity Street, on February 28, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug benzoylecgonine in blood equalled 376 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £34 victim surcharge.

Nikkita Wightman, 27, of The Square, Kirton. At Boston, in Lister Way, on February 27, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 7mcg per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 40 days. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. At Boston, in Queen Street, on February 26, committed the same offence. Community order made, as above. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £95 victim surcharge.

Luke Smith, 20, of Wolsey Road, Newark on Trent. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, on February 23, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 2.7 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £34 victim surcharge.

RESTRAINING ORDER BREACH

Kevin Maplethorpe, 61, of Dogdyke Road, Coningsby. At Coningsby, on July 9, without reasonable excuse, shouted abuse at another, communicating with them and causing them distress which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed on March 10. Restraining order made. £1,000 fine. £85 costs. £100 victim surcharge.

POSSESSION OF DRUGS