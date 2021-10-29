COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Boston-area court cases

Boston Magistrates' Court.

CORONAVIRUS

Ambie Brockelsby, 18, of Clarke Court, Wyberton. At Boston, in Bartol Crescent, on February 17, without reasonable excuse, failed to comply with a reasonable instruction to leave the address at which he is not a resident, given by a relevant person, namely a police constable, under coronavirus restrictions. £800 fine. £80 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

Kasia Gauza, 23, of Stoney Street, Sutton in Ashfield. At Station Street, Boston, on January 2, being a person living in the Tier 4 area of Nottinghamshire, without reasonable excuse and other than as permitted by coronavirus regulations, were outside of the place where she was living. £1,760 fine. £176 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

Luca Gilbert, 25, of Myrtle Avenue, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, Kirklees. At Boston, in Lister Way, on February 15, being a person living in the Tier 4 area of West Yorkshire, without reasonable excuse and other than as permitted by the coronavirus regulations, were outside of the place where he was living. £1,760 fine. £176 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

Deividas Jonelis, 25, of Chartwell Close, Fletton, Peterborough. At Boston, on January 26, being a person living in the Tier 4 area of Cambridgeshire, without reasonable excuse and other than as permitted by the regulations, were outside of the place where he was living. £1,760 fine. £176 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

Ryus Noakes, 23, of Woad Farm Road, Boston. At Boston, in Rowley Road, on February 6, without reasonable excuse and other than as permitted by the coronavirus regulations, participated in a gathering in the Tier 4 area of Lincolnshire, which took place in a private dwelling and consisted of two or more people. £1,760 fine. £176 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

Airingas Ramanauskas, 22, of Crocus Walk, Spalding. At Boston, in James Street, on January 24, without reasonable excuse and other than as permitted by the coronavirus regulations, participated in a gathering in the Tier 4 area of Lincolnshire, which took place in a private dwelling and consisted of two or more people. £1,760 fine. £176 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

George Tanase, 18, of Castle Street, Boston. At Boston, being a person living in the Tier 4 area of Lincolnshire, without reasonable excuse and other than as permitted by the coronavirus regulations, were outside of the place he was living. £1,760 fine. £176 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED

Richard King, 45, of Sea Lane, Ingoldmells. At Fosdyke, on the A17, on March 22, drove while disqualified. £300 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

DRUNK AND DISORDERLY

Thomas Hodgkinson, 34, of Tooley Street, Boston. At Boston, in Tooley Street, on September 19, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour in a public place. To be detained in the courthouse. Detention deemed served by reason of time already spent in custody. Commission of a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge order imposed on January 8 for the offences of possessing a Class A and a Class B drug. Order to continue. Commission of a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order imposed on April 27 for the offences of possessing a class B drug and assaulting an emergency worker by beating. Suspended sentence varied to: committed to prison for a term of 11 weeks, suspended for 19 months.

Mariusz Bartold, 49, c/o Red Lion Street, Boston. At Boston, in Lawrence Lane, on August 28, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour in a public place. £80 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Commission of a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge order for a period of 12 months imposed on July 7. No adjudication – dealt with for original offence: at Boston, in London Road, on June 20, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour in a public place. £10 fine.

DUE CARE AND ATTENTION

Callum Rennison, 32, of Mill Lane, Woodhall Spa. At Boston, in Fydell Street, on December 5, drove without due care and attention. £80 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone. £40 fine. Driving record endorsed.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT

Bradley Cooke, 24, of Davey Close, Boston. At Boston, in Tattershall Road, on April 4, used a vehicle without insurance. £346 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove at a speed of 42mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Romualdas Adomavicius, 61, of Newlands Road, Surfleet. At Boston, in Field Street, on December 5, used a vehicle without insurance. £250 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Mantas Budinas, 25, of Hilldyke, Fishtoft. At Fishtoft, in Kingsway, on March 4, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Tina Cash, 29, of Mere Road, Ullesthorpe, Leicestershire. At Boston, in Sibsey Road, on February 25, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Patryk Dziubek, 24, of Portland Street, Boston. At Boston, in Field Street, on May 5, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Samuel Goldie, 24, of Tumby Lawn, Tumby. At Spalding, on the A16, on April 30, used a vehicle without insurance. £120 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Gajanthan Jegatheesan, 33, of High Street, Billingborough. At Boston, in Tattershall Road, on April 28, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

LAMP

Juraj Rabcan, 52, of Ledham, Orton Brambles. At Boston, in Argyle Street, on February 4, used on a road a vehicle on which not every front and rear position lamp was in good working order. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs.

SEAT BELT

Ionut Perca, 26, of Langley Mews, Kirton. At Boston, in Market Place, on January 2, drove a vehicle while not wearing a seat belt in conformity with the regulations. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs.

SPEEDING

George Ristache, 34, of Woodthorpe Avenue, Boston. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, on February 28, drove at a speed of 52mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Karen Hicks, 48, of Johnson Court, Tattershall. At Wildmore, on the B1192 Langrick Road at New York Primary School, on February 11, drove at a speed of 53mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Bradley Keegan, 25, of Kings Manor, Coningsby. At Wildmore, on the B1192 Langrick Road at New York Primary School, on February 28, drove at a speed of 54mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £440 fine. £44 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

THEFT

Kim Mikolajczyk, of Lincoln Lane, Boston. At Boston, on March 28, stole clothing to the value of £193.50 from Asda. To be detained in the courthouse. Detention deemed served by reason of time already spent in custody. Commission of a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge order for a period of 24 months imposed on January 29 for the offences of shoplifting – two counts. No action taken on breach, order to continue.

TYRES