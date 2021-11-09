COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Boston-area court cases

Boston Magistrates' Court.

FAILED TO COMPLY

Ritvars Meiers, 43, of Skirbeck Road, Boston. Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order made on July 7 by failing to comply with the curfew requirement on a number of occasions between July 7 and August 15. £60 fine. £65 costs.

Luke Ribbans, 18, of Craven Avenue, Kirton. Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order made on July 16 by failing to attend as instructed on July 22 and August 9. £40 fine. £65 costs.

FAILED TO PROVIDE SPECIMEN

David Roskilly, 35, of The Green, Howe, Norwich. At Boston, on September 20, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of blood for a laboratory test in the course of an investigation into whether he had committed an offence failed without reasonable excuse to do so. £162 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £350 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Driving record endorsed.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT

Aaron Mitchell, 43, of Edinburgh Crescent, Kirton. At Boston, in Skirbeck Road, on May 1, used a vehicle without insurance. £120 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Maria-Doleres Ofrim, 20, of Freiston Road, Boston. At Boston, in Queen Street, on December 31, used a vehicle without a test certificate. £40 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs.

Edvins Paradniks, 22, of Haven Village, Boston. At Boston, in Morton Terrace, on May 3, used a vehicle without insurance. £300 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Valerie Radinkov, 22, of Portland Street, Boston. At Boston, in Portland Street, on February 7, used a vehicle without insurance. £290 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Zygmunt Siecinski, 64, of Carlton Road, Boston. At Boston, in Red Lion Street, on January 30, used a vehicle without insurance. £250 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Janis Turkins, 31, of Marian Road, Boston. At Boston, in Argyle Street, on April 24, used a vehicle without insurance. £300 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Laurentiu Zaplan, 27, of Clarence Road, Millfield, Peterborough. At Boston, in Redstone Road, on January 21, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Scott Reynolds, 35, of Salem Street, Gosberton. At Grantham, in Barrowby Thorns, on March 20, used a vehicle without a test certificate. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs.

Stelian-Emanuel Rezmives, 31, of George Street, Boston. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, on March 6, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Adrian Sagan, 41, of Woad Farm Road, Boston. At Boston, in Broadfield Lane, on March 12, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £88 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with eight points. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle without a test certificate. £220 fine. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Daniel Yordanov, 33, of Laughton Road, Boston. At Boston, in Westfield Avenue, on February 24, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with eight points.

Krystian Szczerbinkski, 24, of Horncastle Road, Boston. At Boston, in Bittern Way, on January 24, used a vehicle without insurance. £450 fine. £45 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Stefan Tonchev, 50, of Granville Street, Boston. At Boston, in Granville Street, on January 21, used a vehicle without insurance. £120 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle when the manner in which passengers were carried in it was such that it involved a danger of injury to any person, namely an adult was sat in the centre of the rear seat and had a two-year-old child on their knee and the child was not restrained in any way. No separate penalty.

Eimantas Vasiliauskas, 20, of Norfolk Street, Boston. At Boston, in Market Place, on January 29, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, drove a vehicle while carrying in the rear a child of or over the age of three, but under 14, who was not wearing a seat belt in conformity with the regulations. No separate penalty.

HAND-HELD MOBILE

David Hoskins, 57, of Hanby Grange, Hanby, Grantham. At Boston, in John Adams Way, on October 26, drove when he was using a hand-held mobile telephone. £333 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed with six points.

LAMP

Sebastian Wieprzowski, 29, of Station Road, Kirton. At Boston, in Station Road, on February 19, used a vehicle on which not every headlamp and side marker lamp were in good working order. £76 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs.

MIRROR

Aiden Stansfield, 28, of Union Street, Boston. At Boston, in Queen Street, on March 16, used a vehicle which was not fitted with such mirror or mirrors as required by the regulations in that the near side mirror was damaged and hanging off. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs.

NON-PAYMENT

Armands Juskovs, 41, of Skirbeck Road, Boston. Non-payment of fine of £1,269 imposed on October 9, 2019. Committed to prison for 40 days in default of payment of £1,269.

SPEEDING

Marius Rybicki, 39, of Medlam Road, Boston. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, on March 8, drove at a speed of 52mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £461 fine. £46 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

TYRES